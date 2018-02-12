IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

Secure Boot, MDM essentials, encrypted keyboard traffic, and contextual awareness are on the roadmap

Thin client vendor IGEL is enhancing the security capabilities of its products, both under its own steam and in collaboration with technology partners. Ovum sees these developments as important for the next wave of thin client computing, which will be software-based – particularly if the desktop-as-aservice (DaaS) market is to take off.

Ovum view

With hardware-based thin client shipments in the region of 4–5 million units annually, this market is still a drop in the ocean compared to the 270 million PCs shipping each year, though the latter figure has been declining since 2011. And within the thin client market, IGEL is in fourth place behind Dell and

HP (each at around 1.2 million units annually) and China’s Centerm, which only sells into its home market.

However, the future for thin clients looks bright, in that the software-based segment of the market (which some analyst houses refuse to acknowledge) is expanding, particularly for IGEL. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology has stimulated this growth, but the greatest promise is probably in the embryonic DaaS market, whereby enterprises will have standard images for their workforce hosted by service providers.

Security will clearly be crucial for the success of any such evolution. As thin clients become more mainstream, they will become more of a target for hackers and threat actors generally, as has already happened with devices running Apple’s operating systems. As we discuss in this report, there are

good reasons for hackers to target thin clients, despite the inherent security of their having no local storage.

Thus, the security initiatives both at IGEL itself and its partners are to be welcomed. Ovum sees a clear requirement for increased security in this market, particularly as thin clients go mobile and as users seek to access their desktop environments from anywhere, at any time, and from any device.

Key messages

Thin clients are desirable targets for hackers.

IGEL is beefing up its security functionality.

Partners are adding further security capabilities.

