IGEL Wins the Healthcare Thin Client Bake Off! UNC Chooses IGEL for Citrix VDI Deployment

It’s always nice to beat the competition but it’s especially satisfying when your solution is clearly the best for an organization ready to take the next step towards a complete virtualized infrastructure. That’s why it’s doubly pleasing that the University of North Carolina’s healthcare system chose IGEL’s UD3 thin client and endpoint management software to integrate with its Citrix VDI rollout.

Since UNC Healthcare already had some thin clients in place, the IT team decided the best course of action was to hold a bake off before choosing a vendor. IGEL won hands down

for the exceptional performance of its Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) software, which showed consistent, superior performance and reliability over the competition.

As part of the “bake-off,” UNC Health Care also evaluated IGEL’s Universal Management Suite (UMS), a software solution that enables organizations to efficiently manage their workspace environments while reducing the cost, time and effort associated with remote endpoint management.

