IGEL Updates IGEL OS – Adds VMware Blast Extreme Protocol to IZ Series Zero Clients

As the only vendor to integrate the VMware® Blast Extreme Protocol on zero client hardware, IGEL is improving the flexibility and manageability of modern end-user computing environments

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that it has enhanced the IGEL OS™, adding support for the VMware Horizon 4.4 client to its IGEL Zero™ client IZ2 and IZ3 series hardware. With this announcement, IGEL becomes the industry’s only vendor to integrate the VMware Blast Extreme Protocol on zero client hardware.

“IGEL is committed to helping our channel partners and their customers improve the efficiency and agility of their modern end-user computing environments,” said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. “By adding support for the VMware Horizon 4.4 client and integrating the VMware Blast Extreme Protocol into our zero client hardware, we are able to support an exceptional user experience, while at the same time providing IT organizations with industry-leading manageability and flexibility through the delivery of a true zero client.”

“Zero Touch” Deployment and VDI Optimization Means Zero Compromise

With IGEL’s IZ Series zero clients, IT organizations benefit from “zero touch” deployment due to rule-based configuration during the roll-out phase of the zero client solutions. IGEL’s ability to support profile-based, automated management of zero client settings once deployed also eliminates the need for local management of the zero clients at remote offices and branch locations.

Furthermore, IT organizations no longer have to compromise between functionality and service. Each IGEL IZ Series zero client can be optimized and configured for the organization’s preferred virtualization protocol, whether it is Citrix HDX, Microsoft RDP/Remote FX or VMware Horizon. Using appliance mode, the IGEL IZ Series boots quickly and directly to their virtual session without intervention from IT.

Industry-Standard Approach Results in Multimedia-Rich User Experience

The integration of the VMware Blast Extreme Protocol, VMware’s next-generation display protocol that leverages industry-standard H.264 video compression, also means that mobile and remote workers gain uncompromised access to their centrally hosted desktops and multimedia-rich applications via their IGEL OS-powered endpoints.

Key capabilities available through IGEL’s VMware Certified IZ Series endpoints include:

Endpoint hardware-based acceleration for H.264 capable devices

Lossless CODECs that enable images to be compressed/decompressed without a loss in quality

Support for virtual channels

Upgradeable and Future-Proof to Preserve Hardware Investment

IGEL IZ Series zero clients are a cost-effective endpoint solution for organizations of all sizes and require only a one-time, non-recurring hardware investment. Each IGEL IZ Series zero client comes with a license that includes regular and frequent firmware updates to enable IT organizations to preserve their hardware investment while taking advantage of new features and functionality that become available.

The IGEL IZ Series zero clients also come pre-configured to support one industry-standard virtualization protocol per device. Customers can choose from Citrix HDX, Microsoft RDP/Remote FX or VMware Horizon and benefit from the IGEL OS 10’s rich feature set. Through licensing upgrades, organizations can add or re-configure supported virtualization protocols, leveraging the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS) to quickly transition between protocols, and make changes for their entire network of zero clients, a group of thin clients, or a specific endpoint. The UMS also enables IT organizations to add and remove endpoint devices, and perform software upgrades as needed or required, to provide the latest available protocol features.

Availability and Support

The IGEL IZ Series zero clients are available in North America through IGEL’s network of IGEL Platinum partners, Authorized IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers. Each IGEL IZ Series zero client comes standard with a free three-year hardware warranty.

To experience the capabilities of IGEL OS 10, download the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC) and IGEL UMS, request a 12-minute demonstration of the IGEL OS or request evaluation hardware visit https://www.igel.com/demoit/. To locate an IGEL partner, visit https://www.igel.com/find-a-solution-provider/.

