IGEL Universal Desktop Graphics w/Citrix XenDesktop UD6 LX51 2560×1440 Video Demo
Here you get a short overview about IGEL Universal Desktop Graphics w/Citrix XenDesktop on the UD6 LX51.
The resolution is 2560×1440.
For further information feel free to visit: www.igel.com
This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology!
Learn more:
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper