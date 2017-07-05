IGEL Universal Desktop Graphics w/ Citrix XenDesktop UD6 LX51 1920×1080

A world leader in thin client solutions, IGEL Technology helps organizations improve the agility, efficiency, and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems. We produce a very wide range of thin clients, based on Linux and Microsoft Windows, allowing customers to access a very broad spectrum of server-based infrastructures and applications. We also offer our powerful and intuitive management software for easy deployment and administration of thin clients throughout any-size organization. Partnerships with industry leaders like Citrix, Red Hat, VMWare, and Microsoft ensure that we provide the most up-to-date technology and trust-worthy security to our clients in industries that include Healthcare, Education & Research, Public Sector, Financial, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, and Manufacturing.