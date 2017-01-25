IGEL UD Pocket – Micro Universal Desktop Thin Client Explained – Video

The IGEL UD Pocket is the portable thin client for evolving workspace environments. No larger than a paper clip, UD Pocket provides the flexibility to boot from IGEL Universal Desktop or the local operating system on a PC, laptop or any compatible x86, 64-bit CPU based endpoint device. A high performance solution that enables remote and mobile workers to access cloud services, server-based computing applications or virtual desktops. UD Pocket is automatically integrated into the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) for remote support, deployment and management. UD Pocket extends the functionality of existing hardware with two operating systems on one endpoint. Once the user has finished accessing IGEL Universal Desktop through the UD Pocket, they can simply reboot from the local OS and return to the local desktop.

