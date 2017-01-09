Home Consumerization of IT IGEL to Showcase Industry-Leading Endpoint Management Solutions at Citrix Summit 2017

IGEL to Showcase Industry-Leading Endpoint Management Solutions at Citrix Summit 2017

0
IGEL to Showcase Industry-Leading Endpoint Management Solutions at Citrix Summit 2017
0

IGEL Technology today announced that it will be showcasing its powerful endpoint management software, IGEL™ OS-powered thin clients, zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions during Citrix Summit 2017. Themed “Winning Together” the annual event is taking place Jan. 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

“IGEL is committed to working with Citrix to build our channel business, and develop new and innovative ways in which we can collaborate to improve the end-user computing experience for our mutual customers,” said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. “We are proud to be a Silver-level sponsor for this year’s Citrix Summit, and look forward to having the opportunity to connect with many of our partners and share the latest updates on our programs, support services and technology during the event.”

Citrix Summit 2017 attendees are invited to join IGEL on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for a panel discussion with Douglas Brown, independent blogger and virtualization expert, Jeff Feige, Vice President of Sales Engineering for IGEL and Jed Ayres who will share expert insights on “How to make money managing and securing the endpoint.” Panelists will also include Richard Parnell, Senior Manager, Integrated Technical Marketing, Citrix, who in less than 15 minutes will share an overview of the relationship between IGEL and Citrix that spans more than 15 years. During the session, attendees will learn from Parnell how IGEL’s endpoint management solutions were used in more than 1,200 customer briefings to drive sales during 2016. Additionally, he will discuss how Citrix is currently leveraging IGEL to power eight Citrix Executive Briefing Centers (EBCs) across the globe, eight Citrix Experience Centers in the Asia Pacific region, 12 SE lab environments, five test lab environments, one SE remote EBC, and in demonstration environments at Citrix Summit and Citrix Synergy events.

IGEL will also host an invitation-only Partner Advisory Council Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, featuring Richard Parnell; Douglas Brown; Dan Salinas, Vice President of Business Development for Lakeside Software; and, Donald Scott, Senior Manager, Vendor Business – EVI, Advanced Solutions for Ingram Micro. During the Partner Advisory Council Meeting, IGEL will launch its new Platinum Partner Kit, which is available to IGEL Platinum Level Partners and includes a $2,500 MDF check, an IGEL UD Pocket, a portable demo kit with a hard case containing everything the partner needs to travel and demo IGEL products, and a branded IGEL Nike® Therma training hoodie.

During the Citrix Summit 2017 Solutions Expo, attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of IGEL’s suite of simple, smart and secure endpoint management solutions in Booth #404, including:

  • IGEL Linux 10 OS, a powerful new endpoint operating system which provides secure access to today’s modern devices and endpoint computing capabilities while offering performance and power that drives productivity;
  • IGEL UD Pocket, a revolutionary micro thin client solution that is designed to improve the security of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) initiatives; and,
  • IGEL Universal Desktop Converter (UDC3), which provides businesses of all sizes with a lower-cost alternative to traditional desktop hardware, helping them to dramatically reduce their desktop replacement costs, eliminating the need to invest in new hardware to support their virtualized infrastructures.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, IGEL and its partner AppSense will be hosting a Happy Hour event from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mix Lounge located at the Hilton Anaheim. Click here for registration information.

Throughout Citrix Summit 2017, IGEL will also be hosting quarterly business reviews with many of its key partners and is available to talk to current and prospective partners about the IGEL Partner Program and endpoint management solutions. To schedule an appointment with IGEL during the event, contact Enit Nichani via e-mail at nichani@igel.com or text at (925) 999-0790.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology
Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology
Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/101270758605662221044
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, IGEL™ Linux-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. IGEL has 10 offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com/us.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Consumerization of IT
Data Center
Desktop
Development
Management
Monitoring
Security
User Management
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology A world leader in thin client solutions, IGEL Technology helps organizations improve the agility, efficiency, and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems. We produce a very wide range of thin clients, based on Linux and Microsoft Windows, allowing customers to access a very broad spectrum of server-based infrastructures and applications. We also offer our powerful and intuitive management software for easy deployment and administration of thin clients throughout any-size organization. Partnerships with industry leaders like Citrix, Red Hat, VMWare, and Microsoft ensure that we provide the most up-to-date technology and trust-worthy security to our clients in industries that include Healthcare, Education & Research, Public Sector, Financial, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, and Manufacturing.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    As the mobile-cloud era unfolds, IT organizations must keep pace with accelerating business expectations. But with more and more users to serve, endpoints to manage, and data to protect, in some cases those expectations are outpacing IT’s ability to stay in step. So, how do you close the gap when basic virtualization platforms can’t support […]

    read more
    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Downloads

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      steadyPRINT  – THE SOFTWARE FOR CENTRALIZED PRINTER ADMINISTRATION, MONITORING AND RELIABILITY. steadyPRINT, for Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop, Microsoft Terminals Services / Remote Desktop Services, and VMware VDI allows you to: Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured. Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete […]

      read more
      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      On-Demand Webinars

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device […]

        read more
        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1483654933_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenServer with Live Updates & Health Check Highlights Video

          This video highlights two XenServer features that simplify the management of XenApp and XenDesktop infrastructure: Live Updates and Health It reviews how they work, and provides some configuration tips. Learn more at https://www.citrix.com/products/xenserver/

          read more
          hqdefault.jpg

          Citrix Receiver for Android 3.10 New Features – Video

          1483700535_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenServer NEW Feature Video – PVS Integration

          1483674131_maxresdefault.jpg

          Barry Coombs (vExpert) – 2016 End of Year Thoughts and Looking into 2017 Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video