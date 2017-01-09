IGEL to Showcase Industry-Leading Endpoint Management Solutions at Citrix Summit 2017

IGEL Technology today announced that it will be showcasing its powerful endpoint management software, IGEL™ OS-powered thin clients, zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions during Citrix Summit 2017. Themed “Winning Together” the annual event is taking place Jan. 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

“IGEL is committed to working with Citrix to build our channel business, and develop new and innovative ways in which we can collaborate to improve the end-user computing experience for our mutual customers,” said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. “We are proud to be a Silver-level sponsor for this year’s Citrix Summit, and look forward to having the opportunity to connect with many of our partners and share the latest updates on our programs, support services and technology during the event.”

Citrix Summit 2017 attendees are invited to join IGEL on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for a panel discussion with Douglas Brown, independent blogger and virtualization expert, Jeff Feige, Vice President of Sales Engineering for IGEL and Jed Ayres who will share expert insights on “How to make money managing and securing the endpoint.” Panelists will also include Richard Parnell, Senior Manager, Integrated Technical Marketing, Citrix, who in less than 15 minutes will share an overview of the relationship between IGEL and Citrix that spans more than 15 years. During the session, attendees will learn from Parnell how IGEL’s endpoint management solutions were used in more than 1,200 customer briefings to drive sales during 2016. Additionally, he will discuss how Citrix is currently leveraging IGEL to power eight Citrix Executive Briefing Centers (EBCs) across the globe, eight Citrix Experience Centers in the Asia Pacific region, 12 SE lab environments, five test lab environments, one SE remote EBC, and in demonstration environments at Citrix Summit and Citrix Synergy events.

IGEL will also host an invitation-only Partner Advisory Council Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, featuring Richard Parnell; Douglas Brown; Dan Salinas, Vice President of Business Development for Lakeside Software; and, Donald Scott, Senior Manager, Vendor Business – EVI, Advanced Solutions for Ingram Micro. During the Partner Advisory Council Meeting, IGEL will launch its new Platinum Partner Kit, which is available to IGEL Platinum Level Partners and includes a $2,500 MDF check, an IGEL UD Pocket, a portable demo kit with a hard case containing everything the partner needs to travel and demo IGEL products, and a branded IGEL Nike® Therma training hoodie.

During the Citrix Summit 2017 Solutions Expo, attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of IGEL’s suite of simple, smart and secure endpoint management solutions in Booth #404, including:

IGEL Linux 10 OS, a powerful new endpoint operating system which provides secure access to today’s modern devices and endpoint computing capabilities while offering performance and power that drives productivity;

IGEL UD Pocket, a revolutionary micro thin client solution that is designed to improve the security of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) initiatives; and,

IGEL Universal Desktop Converter (UDC3), which provides businesses of all sizes with a lower-cost alternative to traditional desktop hardware, helping them to dramatically reduce their desktop replacement costs, eliminating the need to invest in new hardware to support their virtualized infrastructures.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, IGEL and its partner AppSense will be hosting a Happy Hour event from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mix Lounge located at the Hilton Anaheim. Click here for registration information.

Throughout Citrix Summit 2017, IGEL will also be hosting quarterly business reviews with many of its key partners and is available to talk to current and prospective partners about the IGEL Partner Program and endpoint management solutions. To schedule an appointment with IGEL during the event, contact Enit Nichani via e-mail at nichani@igel.com or text at (925) 999-0790.

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, IGEL™ Linux-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. IGEL has 10 offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com/us.