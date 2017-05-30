IGEL Teams with Lakeside Software to Drive Success of Citrix VDI Deployments

New assessment tool driven by Lakeside SysTrack enables IT organizations to capture data and business intelligence to use in selecting the right IGEL endpoint solution for their environment

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that it has teamed up with Lakeside Software in the development of an IGEL Thin Client assessment tool, powered by Lakeside SysTrack ® Workspace Analytics. Designed to help IT organizations drive the success of their Citrix VDI deployments when they select the right combination of IGEL endpoint solutions for their enterprise environments, the new assessment tool is being featured in IGEL Booth #207 and Lakeside Booth #505 at Citrix Synergy 2017, taking place this week in Orlando, Fla.

“Modern enterprises are increasingly migrating toward virtualization in order to better meet the needs of their remote and mobile workforces, shore up the security of their data, applications and infrastructure, and reduce the cost of their desktop deployments” said Dan Salinas, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Lakeside Software. “This growing adoption of application and desktop virtualization, as well as VDI, has also led to greater demand for thin client solutions, yet many IT organizations still struggle to determine the extent to which they must replace or convert their existing desktop infrastructure. The new IGEL Thin Client assessment tool powered by Lakeside SysTrack takes the guesswork out this process by collecting data from the target IT environment that can then be used by the IT organization to select the right IGEL endpoint hardware and/or software for their Citrix virtualization deployments.”

IGEL’s family of Citrix Ready® endpoint solutions include the IGEL OS™-powered Universal Desktop™ (UD) series multi-protocol thin clients, the IZ Series™ zero clients optimized for VDI environments, and the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC) which converts any x86-based endpoint, regardless of manufacturer or form factor, into an IGEL OS-powered desktop, all of which are managed through the industry-leading IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS) software. Additionally, through the recently introduced IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG) and IGEL UD Pocket™ micro client, winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in 2017 American Business Awards, IGEL continues to revolutionize the endpoint computing experience for IT enterprises of all sizes and vertical focuses.

“When there are so many great options available from IGEL that address a wide range of business requirements, it can be challenging for our clients to choose which IGEL solution will best meet their needs,” said Michael Hogan, President, Hogan Consulting Group. “As an IGEL Platinum partner and Lakeside Software reseller, we are excited to see the two companies collaborating in the development of such a valuable assessment tool. The hard data and business intelligence collected will provides us with a clearer view of the current structure of our clients’ IT environments, as well as actionable insights that will enable us to clearly demonstrate the value that IGEL can bring to their Citrix VDI deployments. This, in turn, will help us to further expand our IGEL and Lakeside Software business, and drive our mutual success.”

Key data collected by the IGEL Thin Client assessment tool includes usage data, the number and type of systems currently in place within the target IT environment and the health and age of those systems. The assessment tool can also help IT organizations determine whether it is a good time for them to migrate from Window 7 to Windows 10 through readiness statistics.

“This new assessment tool is the first of several joint efforts between IGEL and Lakeside to address an unmet need in the marketplace for data and analytics that will speed the evaluation process that enterprises must go through when deciding how to configure their endpoints to support their Citrix-based virtualized infrastructure environments,” said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. “Our collaboration with Lakeside Software is partner enablement at its finest, and we and look forward to leveraging this tool to help our partners grow their IGEL business.”

