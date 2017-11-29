IGEL Teams with Imprivata to Improve Productivity for Healthcare Organizations

IGEL OSTM–powered endpoints combined with Imprivata OneSign® single sign-on (SSO) provide healthcare professionals with secure, quick and easy access to their clinical applications and critical patient information

“Today’s hospitals and healthcare organizations are under tremendous pressure to reduce costs and improve the productivity of their increasingly mobile workforces, while at the same time ensuring compliance with security and privacy mandates,” said Simon Clephan, vice president, Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. “IGEL’s collaboration with Imprivata is all about helping healthcare organizations achieve these objectives. By simplifying access to patient data through the integration of Imprivata OneSign into IGEL OS-powered endpoints, doctors, nurses and clinicians can gain rapid access to patient records, regardless of where they are working within the organization.”

Security, Ease of Management and Improved Access with IGEL and Imprivata

IGEL OS 10.04 is the latest 64-bit Linux-based solution that is built for today’s mobile enterprises. With IGEL OS, organizations can convert any x86 device into an IGEL-powered endpoint, and control every desktop from one, easy-to-manage platform – the IGEL UMS. Organizations of all sizes and across all vertical markets can also easily implement the highly manageable IGEL OS on existing, even aging, devices. This allows them to capitalize on the full benefits of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Windows 10 without high desktop refresh costs. Adding to these benefits, are the additional security layers offered by the IGEL OS. As a Linux-based system, it is nearly immune to ransomware and cyberattacks, allowing the use of Windows-based applications without the risk.

Imprivata OneSign Single Sign-On takes the security of patient data one step further by addressing the access challenges faced by doctors, nurses and clinicians. Significantly reducing clicks and eliminating the need to remember or enter application usernames and passwords, Imprivata OneSign has been proven across thousands of healthcare environments around the world. The solution can be used with all types of applications, saving healthcare providers as much as 45 minutes every shift, improving satisfaction levels, and driving EMR adoption.

Colorado Hospital Drives End-User Satisfaction with IGEL and Imprivata

Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado recently began leveraging IGEL and Imprivata as part of a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) refresh project at one of its residency clinics. The hospital tapped into IGEL Platinum Partner, Spadafy, which recommended the IGEL Universal DesktopTM thin clients, along with the IGEL Universal Management SuiteTM (UMS) and Imprivata OneSign.

Sam Potter, applications analyst for Parkview Medical Center said, “We tested IGEL alongside several other thin client solutions. What won us over was the ease of use and management capabilities available through the IGEL UMS. The IGEL solution, combined with Imprivata OneSign is now becoming a favorite among our doctors and clinical staff at our residency clinic. Since the upgrade, in fact, many have asked us to extend the IGEL and Imprivata deployment to all of our exam rooms.”

“We’ve been a partner of IGEL’s for many years now and we are pleased to be teaming with them again to provide our mutual customers, like Parkview Medical Center, with access to all of the features and functionality available now through Imprivata OneSign,” said Stephen Furstenau, Director of Business Development, Imprivata. “Together, we are making it possible for healthcare organizations to provide their workers with quick and easy access to Citrix, VMware or Microsoft-powered virtual desktops, and eliminating repetitive, manual log-ins with automated processes that enable providers to obtain information more efficiently, so that they can spend more time with their patients.”

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, provides healthcare organizations globally with a security and identity platform that delivers authentication management, fast access to patient information, secure communications, and positive patient identification. Imprivata enables care providers to securely and efficiently access, communicate, and transact patient health information to address critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.