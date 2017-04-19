Home IGEL Teams with 1 on 1 Technologies to Improve Endpoint Management for Utah Community Credit Union

IGEL Teams with 1 on 1 Technologies to Improve Endpoint Management for Utah Community Credit Union

0
IGEL Teams with 1 on 1 Technologies to Improve Endpoint Management for Utah Community Credit Union
0

The management capabilities available through the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS) improve efficiencies, reduce strain on resources and help the credit union position itself for future growth

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU) recently selected the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS) and Universal Desktop™ UD2, UD3 and UD5 thin clients to replace an existing network of thin client devices at its headquarters in Provo, Utah and branch offices located throughout the state. The recommendation to adopt IGEL’s endpoint management solutions was made by IGEL partner, 1 on 1 Technologies, a technology solutions provider based in Glendale, Ariz.Ryan Frost, Solutions Mastermind, 1 on 1 Technologies, has been working with UCCU for nearly a decade. In 2014, the credit union approached him looking for a better way to manage its growing footprint of end-user devices, which was comprised of more than 40 zero clients located across more than a dozen locations, including its headquarters and branch offices. “At the time, we were still in the middle of an economic recession and UCCU was finding that it was becoming more difficult for its small IT staff to manage the credit union’s growing network of zero clients,” said Frost. “They were spending too much of their time on repair and imaging of the end-user devices.”

1 on 1 Technologies chose to partner with IGEL largely due to the management capabilities available through the IGEL Universal Management Suite. Frost added, “We needed to help Utah Community Credit Union do more with less, while at the same time prepare for growth as the economy improved. IGEL offered the best thin client solutions for helping us to achieve those objectives.”

1 on 1 Technologies recommended that UCCU evaluate IGEL’s thin clients, and after spending a month testing the demo units, the credit union found that IGEL offered everything it wanted in a thin client solution, and more. “What really sold us on IGEL was the fact that both the hardware and software worked as prescribed, with very few issues or challenges during the testing phase,” said Ken Gibby, CIO, UCCU. “The solution was reliable and easy to implement, and we could tell from the start that IGEL had made some significant investments in developing the UMS, which provided our team with the ability to easily manage and control our end-user devices and workspaces.”

UCCU is currently leveraging the IGEL thin clients as part of its Citrix Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Citrix XenApp deployments. The credit union also has plans to expand its IGEL thin client infrastructure as new branch offices are opened across Utah.

“With IGEL, organizations like Utah Community Credit Union are able to radically reduce the overall cost, infrastructure complexity and resources associated with onsite management of their endpoint devices,” said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. “We are proud to be teaming with 1 on 1 Technologies to help simplify endpoint management for the credit union, while providing them with the flexibility they need to easily scale their desktop infrastructure as their business grows.”

For more information on how UCCU is leveraging IGEL to improve endpoint management, click here.

To download the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC) or IGEL UMS, request a 12-minute demonstration of the IGEL OS™ or request evaluation hardware visit https://www.igel.com/demoit/.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology
Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology
Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/101270758605662221044
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management (UEM) software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite™, IGEL OS™-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com/us.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology A world leader in thin client solutions, IGEL Technology helps organizations improve the agility, efficiency, and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems. We produce a very wide range of thin clients, based on Linux and Microsoft Windows, allowing customers to access a very broad spectrum of server-based infrastructures and applications. We also offer our powerful and intuitive management software for easy deployment and administration of thin clients throughout any-size organization. Partnerships with industry leaders like Citrix, Red Hat, VMWare, and Microsoft ensure that we provide the most up-to-date technology and trust-worthy security to our clients in industries that include Healthcare, Education & Research, Public Sector, Financial, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, and Manufacturing.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      The Log Analytics Agent for Microsoft RDS and Citrix sites gives you a deep analytic dive into your worker’s performance states This agent and Microsoft Azure OMS Log Analytics enable you to analyze performance, sizing and user experience deeply, at each time frame in the past and for the lowest expenses. Use the power of […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        Are you trying to reduce the time required to resolve application slowdowns and downtime in your environment? Are you seeking to improve the user experience on your website and in web applications? eG Enterprise is a best-of-breed application performance monitoring (APM) solution that uses a holistic approach to monitor user experience, business transactions, application code, […]

        read more
        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492587656_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Data Center Consolidation and Business Continuity

          Learn how vSphere Standard delivers data center consolidation and business continuity. This video is from the fine folks at VMware vSphere.

          read more
          1492587629_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Intelligent Operations Management and Automation

          1492587446_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Enhanced Application Performance and Availability

          1492587386_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Overview Video: VMware vSphere

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!