IGEL Recognized as Citrix Ready Partner of the Month

Together, IGEL and Citrix are changing the dynamics of endpoint computing. Now, this deep alignment has earned IGEL top honors as Citrix Ready® Partner of the Month for May 2017.

But, IGEL’s support for Citrix is far from new. Our collaboration with Citrix goes back more than 15 years with a consistent commitment to developing new and innovative ways to support Citrix solutions and improve the end-user computing experience.

The result? We are a key adoption enabler of secure endpoint solutions for virtual desktops, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and hosted desktop environments.

Siddharth Rabindran, Director at Citrix Ready says, “IGEL delivers innovative solutions that complement our mission to provide the secure delivery of applications and data. We are pleased to name them Citrix Ready Partner of the month for May 2017. Together, we are improving business productivity, simplifying endpoint management and reducing desktop business costs for our mutual customers.”

