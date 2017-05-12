Home Desktop IGEL Recognized as Citrix Ready Partner of the Month

IGEL Recognized as Citrix Ready Partner of the Month

0
IGEL Recognized as Citrix Ready Partner of the Month
0

 

Together, IGEL and Citrix are changing the dynamics of endpoint computing. Now, this deep alignment has earned IGEL top honors as Citrix Ready® Partner of the Month for May 2017.

But, IGEL’s support for Citrix is far from new. Our collaboration with Citrix goes back more than 15 years with a consistent commitment to developing new and innovative ways to support Citrix solutions and improve the end-user computing experience.

The result? We are a key adoption enabler of secure endpoint solutions for virtual desktops, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and hosted desktop environments.

Siddharth Rabindran, Director at Citrix Ready says, “IGEL delivers innovative solutions that complement our mission to provide the secure delivery of applications and data. We are pleased to name them Citrix Ready Partner of the month for May 2017. Together, we are improving business productivity, simplifying endpoint management and reducing desktop business costs for our mutual customers.”

Read the entire article here, IGEL Recognized as Citrix Ready Partner of the Month

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

Learn more:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Desktop
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology A world leader in thin client solutions, IGEL Technology helps organizations improve the agility, efficiency, and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems. We produce a very wide range of thin clients, based on Linux and Microsoft Windows, allowing customers to access a very broad spectrum of server-based infrastructures and applications. We also offer our powerful and intuitive management software for easy deployment and administration of thin clients throughout any-size organization. Partnerships with industry leaders like Citrix, Red Hat, VMWare, and Microsoft ensure that we provide the most up-to-date technology and trust-worthy security to our clients in industries that include Healthcare, Education & Research, Public Sector, Financial, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, and Manufacturing.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494458653_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Build your own bots with Azure Bot Service

          We take a deeper look at the practical use of bots using the Azure Bot Service to infuse artificial intelligence within your customer relationship management. We’ll show you how bots work and even build your own, including: Intelligent interactions with natural language and the ability to detect customer sentiment and intent, triaging and transacting the […]

          read more
          1493712260_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Unified Gateway Configuration Deep Dive Video

          1494458413_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Innovation Award Finalist: Behind the Scenes with SCL Health

          1494458358_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Innovation Award Finalist: Behind the Scenes with Boskalis

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video