Home Desktop IGEL Raises the Security Bar Again with UEFI Secure Boot

IGEL Raises the Security Bar Again with UEFI Secure Boot

0
IGEL Raises the Security Bar Again with UEFI Secure Boot
0

IGEL’s customers know we deliver on our ‘simple, smart and secure’ approach to endpoint computing.  Behind this approach is our continual search for ways to bring even greater security to our customers around the globe facing the ever present cyber threats.

Our latest achievement is a big one: IGEL is the first thin client manufacturer to meet the requirements of the UEFI Secure Boot security standard. IGEL received validation from Microsoft for IGEL OS 10.04.100 used in all IGEL UD products, including the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™(UDC3) and the IGEL UD Pocket TM

So, what does this validation mean for our customers?  Basically, it signifies two important benefits: enhanced simplicity in deployment as youno longer have to de-activate the UEFI Secure Boot feature when leveraging the IGEL UDC3 and IGEL UD Pocket to convert your existing x86 devices into IGEL OS-powered endpoints.  The second benefit is we have increased the robustness of IGEL OS by creating a chain of trust from the UEFI system to the OS.

Around since Windows 8, the UEFI Secure Boot has taken on even more importance due to the escalating number of cyber attacks. The feature helps ensure that only software trusted by an OEM can be used to boot a device.  It prevents threats such as bootkits which can be activated before a real OS starts.

Having a trusted UEFI Secure Boot validation enables IGEL customers to quickly boot up their x86 devices and reap the benefits of IGEL’s already security-tough OS.  We provide two-factor authentication, smart card readers and trusted execution with our OS.

Try It!

IGEL OS 10.04.100 is now available.

Experience Secure Boot for yourself:  download the latest version or request free evaluation hardware.  You’ll see a lock icon on the system’s boot splash.  It indicates your IGEL powered endpoint has been activated with Secure Boot.

Simple, smart and secure. We never stop raising the security bar!

Read the entire article here, IGEL Raises the Security Bar Again with UEFI Secure Boot

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology.

Learn more:

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Management
News
Security
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1524308525_maxresdefault.jpg

          Windows Update Management using Workspace ONE

          Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) provides a modern cloud-first approach to managing Windows patches leveraging the Windows as a service model. Traditional, operating system upgrades occurred every few years and required admins to perform an in-place upgrade or wipe and reload methods which were very time consuming and doesn’t work in today’s rapidly changing […]

          read more
          1524449225_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL OS 10.4.100 Release Webinar – IGEL Community

          1524187324_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Discover Microsoft’s IoT Vision

          1523920924_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Respond to GDPR Data Subject Requests with confidence in Office 365

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video