IGEL Powers the Delivery of Entisys360 Workspace Cloud

Dane Young, Virtualization Practice Manager for Entisys360 to Present in IGEL Booth #207 at Citrix Synergy on Why the IT Consultancy Has Selected IGEL’s Industry-Leading Endpoint Management Solutions to Help Drive Desktop Transformation Initiatives

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise today announced that Entisys360, an IGEL Platinum Level partner and award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization and “Cloud First” solutions, is leveraging its industry-leading endpoint management solutions to help drive desktop transformation initiatives and power the delivery of Entisys360 Workspace Cloud.

Entisys360 Workspace Cloud is a Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) offering that is built as a fully-managed, subscription-based digital workspace for public and private cloud environments. Leveraging core Citrix technologies to deliver a complete and reliable end user experience, Entisys360 Workspace Cloud enables on-demand scalability in order to address unpredictable changes in the business and consumption patterns; supports migration of on-premises apps to the cloud; and, minimizes the pain typically associated with updating antiquated virtual infrastructure technologies.

“The Entisys360 Workspace Cloud would not be a complete solution if we didn’t also address the devices that our clients are using to access their digital workspaces,” said Dane Young, Virtualization Practice Manager for Entisys360. “We’ve worked with IGEL for a number of years now and they offer many key advantages that we are leveraging to help power this solution, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, which ranks highly among of our clients. Additionally, we also like that IGEL enables our clients to re-purpose their existing x86-based hardware using the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter, while also providing a migration path to IGEL Universal Desktop thin client solutions, as older endpoints fail.”

Entisys360 is also one of the first solution providers in North America to adopt the IGEL Cloud Gateway solution. “We were incredibly excited when IGEL unveiled this solution earlier this year,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “The fact that it supports anytime, anywhere access to the Entisys360 Workspace Cloud for remote and mobile workers without the need for a VPN or other network connectivity solutions is a key differentiating factor for our clients. Together with IGEL, we see an opportunity to present an innovative and secure desktop transformation solution that drives efficiencies and speeds time to market.”

“With workers becoming increasingly mobile, IT organizations are having to look for new and cutting-edge solutions that will provide the features and functionality they need to ensure that their remote workers have secure access to their Citrix desktops and applications, whenever and wherever they need them,” said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. “Entisys360 Workspace Cloud powered by IGEL’s endpoint management solutions can help them achieve that objective, and we are proud to be collaborating in the delivery of this solution to our mutual customers.”

During Citrix Synergy 2017, visitors to IGEL Booth #207 will have the opportunity to hear Dane Young present at 1:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 25 on why Entisys360 has selected IGEL’s industry-leading endpoint management solutions to help drive digital transformation initiative for its clients.

Entisys360 will also be receiving one of the demo kits that IGEL is distributing to its Platinum Partners at Citrix Synergy. Sponsored by Intel and valued at more than $5,000, each demo kit includes two i7 Intel NUCs, one i7 Intel NUC Skull Canyon, a Wi-Fi Router/Extender, Network Switch, and IGEL UD6. The IGEL and Intel Demo Kit will also include an IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC) (valued at $149), an IGEL UD Pocket™ (valued at $169), and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), the industry’s most powerful endpoint management solution. Entisys360 clients interested in test driving IGEL’s endpoint solutions can contact Entisys360 at marketing@entisys360.com.

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization and cloud solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients most pressing IT and business challenges.

With more than two decades of experience, Entisy360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 serves mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial services and legal services sectors, as well as educational institutions and government agencies.

The corporate headquarters for Entisys360 are located in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has offices in Irvine, Calif. and Pasadena, Calif. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management (UEM) software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite™, IGEL OS™-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com. To experience the capabilities of the IGEL OS, download the IGEL UMS, request a 12-minute demonstration of the IGEL OS or request evaluation hardware visit https://www.igel.com/demoit.

Integrators
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology A world leader in thin client solutions, IGEL Technology helps organizations improve the agility, efficiency, and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems. We produce a very wide range of thin clients, based on Linux and Microsoft Windows, allowing customers to access a very broad spectrum of server-based infrastructures and applications. We also offer our powerful and intuitive management software for easy deployment and administration of thin clients throughout any-size organization. Partnerships with industry leaders like Citrix, Red Hat, VMWare, and Microsoft ensure that we provide the most up-to-date technology and trust-worthy security to our clients in industries that include Healthcare, Education & Research, Public Sector, Financial, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, and Manufacturing.
