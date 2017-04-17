IGEL Partner Program Gets 5-Stars from CRN

IGEL is a 100 percent channel-driven company – and for good reason: it’s our commitment to the channel that drives our success.

Last year IGEL made some substantial investments in our channel program. Our goal? To empower our partners so that they could build vibrant IGEL practices. Those channel investments lead to a staggering 95% increase in IGEL software sales last year in the U.S. alone, and a 555% increase globally in software sales, year over year for Q1.

Now, we’re being recognized for the success of our strategy. CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given the IGEL Partner Program a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide recognizes partner programs that create significant growth opportunities for channel partners. It’s an elite subset of vendors – just those that offer solution providers the best, of the best, in partnering elements.

