Home Desktop IGEL OS – The Citrix, VMware, Microsoft Desktop you can make Beautiful!  – A How To!

IGEL OS – The Citrix, VMware, Microsoft Desktop you can make Beautiful!  – A How To!

0
IGEL OS – The Citrix, VMware, Microsoft Desktop you can make Beautiful!  – A How To!
0

Steve Jobs once said that Apple is like a Porsche and that everyone wants to buy and drive a Porsche, but a 10-year-old used Chevy gets you from point A to point B in the same legal amount of time. “Design matters!”

IGEL agrees! The design does matter, but unlike the amazing designs Apple has given us, IGEL believes that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and IT should have the flexibility and control to design their user’s experience the way they see fit. With the UMS and IGEL OS, you have that ability as almost everything a user sees can be customized.

The following is just an example of what can be done, the before and after picture tells the story.

Of course, when using the IGEL OS, you can customize almost every little setting. The Process of customizing the IGEL OS is performed using UMS Profiles and Firmware Customizations. To learn the finer details on Firmware Customization, please refer to https://kb.igel.com/endpointmgmt/en/firmware-customization-910517.html.

To teach you what is possible, I’ve written a document that breaks the process down into the following eight steps.

  • How to Customize the Start Button
  • How to Customize the Start Menu Icon
  • How to Customize the Desktop Wallpaper
  • How to Customize the UI Theme Colors
  • How to Customize the Screensaver
  • How to Customize the Bootsplash Image
  • How to Customize Session Icons
  • How to Lockdown the IGEL OS

When finished you will have given your users a custom, branded, and beautiful experience of their own! Even better than Apple!

In my previous post, you learned how to download the IGEL OS and UMS and 3 FREE licenses and hopefully, you downloaded the getting started guide.  Now you are ready to customize it! 🙂

Download the How to Customize the IGEL OS step by step guide here!

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
News
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1530138425_maxresdefault.jpg

        What’s Going on in EUC Printing – A Technical Deep Dive!

        The IGEL Community and ThinPrint invite you to watch the following technical deep dive webinar. The agenda is to technically bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the EUC Printing space today along with a deep dive into new methods, technologies, printing scenarios and a discussion on why printing still matters. You […]

        read more
        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1537875723_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware’s Brian Madden, Lead Field Technologist, VMware Asks, Is VDI Dead?

          Five years ago, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) was all the rage. But now that everyone’s talking about the digital workspace, intelligence, mobile apps, and identity management, it’s almost like we forgot about little ole VDI! So where is VDI in 2018? Have we already reached peak VDI? Is VDI on the decline, or are its […]

          read more
          1534226224_hqdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop Application Availability Monitor

          1535505425_hqdefault.jpg

          IGEL – Conditional access depending on the IGEL UD Pocket Video

          1534262827_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft RDS Application Availability Monitor

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video