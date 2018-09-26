Steve Jobs once said that Apple is like a Porsche and that everyone wants to buy and drive a Porsche, but a 10-year-old used Chevy gets you from point A to point B in the same legal amount of time. “Design matters!”

IGEL agrees! The design does matter, but unlike the amazing designs Apple has given us, IGEL believes that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and IT should have the flexibility and control to design their user’s experience the way they see fit. With the UMS and IGEL OS, you have that ability as almost everything a user sees can be customized.

The following is just an example of what can be done, the before and after picture tells the story.

Of course, when using the IGEL OS, you can customize almost every little setting. The Process of customizing the IGEL OS is performed using UMS Profiles and Firmware Customizations. To learn the finer details on Firmware Customization, please refer to https://kb.igel.com/endpointmgmt/en/firmware-customization-910517.html.

To teach you what is possible, I’ve written a document that breaks the process down into the following eight steps.

How to Customize the Start Button

How to Customize the Start Menu Icon

How to Customize the Desktop Wallpaper

How to Customize the UI Theme Colors

How to Customize the Screensaver

How to Customize the Bootsplash Image

How to Customize Session Icons

How to Lockdown the IGEL OS

When finished you will have given your users a custom, branded, and beautiful experience of their own! Even better than Apple!

In my previous post, you learned how to download the IGEL OS and UMS and 3 FREE licenses and hopefully, you downloaded the getting started guide. Now you are ready to customize it! 🙂

Download the How to Customize the IGEL OS step by step guide here!