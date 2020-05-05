IGEL OS 11 Trade-Up Program Podcast with Simon Richards, CCO – Episode 322



In episode 322, Douglas Brown interviews Simon Richards, Chief Customer Officer at IGEL Technology. Simon and Douglas discuss the new IGEL Trade-Up program, including topics such as what is it, who is it for, what needs to be done to trade up, how long it runs for, and much more.

About IGEL Trade-Up Program

IGEL appreciates that customers running older versions of our operating system require increased support for newer cloud-delivered desktops and newer embedded technologies. IGEL OS 11 provides a secure workspace environment allowing access to Office 365, Teams, Citrix, VMware, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Microsoft WVD.

To help those existing customers deliver newer platforms, support enhanced graphics, and custom partitions, IGEL is offering a migration to IGEL OS 11 as part of a trade-up program to all customers with active maintenance.

IGEL has simplified the process to include customers with or without the multimedia codec licenses (MMCP). Moving to IGEL OS 11 ensures our customers can deploy the latest version of IGEL solutions and can benefit from over 80+ integrated technologies.

Learn more: https://www.igel.com/tradeup/

About Simon Richards

Simon Richards serves as Chief Customer Officer for IGEL Technology responsible for the global customer strategy. Focussed on building long term revenue and relationships with our customers through our consultant group, renewal/retention teams, highly trained technical engineers, and proudly involved in the IGEL Community. He has more than 20 years of experience in sales within the IT sector with both Enterprise, SMB, and Channel experience, loves technology and the ever-changing landscape it brings, During his tenure at IGEL, he started the IGEL UK business, led the growth and expansion of IGEL’s USA sales and was Chief Sales Officer from 2016 to 2019. Prior to joining IGEL, Richards served as Channel Sales Director for Wyse Technology where he was responsible for the development of distribution and reseller channels throughout the EMEA region. Earlier in his career, he held sales roles with Motorola and Cray Communications. Richards resides in Hampshire, England with no hobbies except for collecting air miles.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

