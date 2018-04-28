IGEL OS 10.04.100 Release Technical Webinar

For out next IGEL Community Webinar we have the fantastic Mathias Huber with us. Mathias is from the Product Management team at IGEL.

The webinar will be about IGEL OS 10.04.100, released on April 12th. It’s most important new feature is that we now have UEFI Secure Boot – no more deactivating that when booting UD Pocket on a Windows machine or installing UDC3. There will be a live demo of booting with and without Secure Boot. There is also much more logging, various security fixes that are good to know about, and some updated software components.

Please join the IGEL Community here:

On Slack at http://slack.igelcommunity.com

On LinkedIn at http://www.igelcommunity.com

This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

Learn more: