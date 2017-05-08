Home IGEL Names Brad Tompkins Vice President of Sales for North America

The 20-year industry veteran brings a proven track record for selling cloud and managed open source software solutions for the enterprise

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that Brad Tompkins has been named Vice President of Sales for North America. In this role, Tompkins is responsible for leading IGEL’s North American sales organization as it continues to pivot toward a software-driven sales model and expands its reach into the education, financial services, government, healthcare and retail sectors.

“Brad brings to IGEL a significant amount of experience and knowledge around cloud computing and open source software, along with a proven track record for closing large enterprise software deals,” said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. “He also has a deep understanding of key vertical markets where we see a tremendous amount of growth potential and has developed strong relationships with many of the companies we hold strategic alliances with including AMD, Citrix, Intel Microsoft, Samsung and VMware, as well as market-leading OEMs in the healthcare sector including Imprivata and Caradigm.”

As a 100-percent channel-driven company, IGEL is committed to providing its channel partners with the tools and resources they need to grow their businesses more quickly and more profitably.  As Vice President of Sales for North America, Tompkins will leverage his knowledge and expertise to develop strategies that will help IGEL Platinum Partners, Authorized IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers successfully build their businesses through IGEL.

Tompkins’ ties to the channel run deep and during his tenure in the industry, he has worked with many of IGEL’s channel partners including Mark Westling, Executive Vice President and CTO at Right! Systems Inc., an IGEL Platinum Partner headquartered in Lacey, Wash. “Brad is incredibly smart, talented and understands the complexities associated with enterprise software sales,” said Westling. “I have known him for many years now and have always been able to count on his guidance and expertise when it comes to alleviating the pain points experienced by our enterprise IT customers. We are thrilled that Brad has joined IGEL and are confident that he will help us drive our IGEL business to new heights.”

Tompkins comes to IGEL with more than 20 years of experience in software and hardware sales. Prior to joining IGEL, he was an Area Manager for Red Hat’s Strategic Sales Team, covering Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Before this tenure, he held sales leadership positions with Hewlett Packard (now Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Citrix and Wyse (now Dell-Wyse). Tompkins holds an MBA in Business Administration and Management from the University of Virginia, Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. Follow Tompkins on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/bradtompkins/.

“IGEL is becoming an incredibly disruptive force in the marketplace,” said Tompkins. “Not only is the company leading the industry in the smart, simple and secure management of distributed devices, it has some truly ground-breaking initiatives in play that are revolutionizing the way IT organizations view the delivery of virtualized desktops and applications. Joining IGEL and returning to the virtualization space is a homecoming of sorts for me, I’m excited about where the company is headed and look forward to helping them continue to increase software sales and gain market share.”

In 2016, IGEL reported a 95 percent increase in IGEL software sales in the U.S. “2017 is expected to be a pivotal year for us in terms of company growth, and we hit the ground running in Q1 with a 98 percent increase in hardware sales and a more than 500 percent increase in software sales, when compared to the first quarter of 2016,” continued Ayres. “We are looking forward to leveraging Brad’s experience and relationships to maintain this trajectory and drive even greater success in the coming year.”

 About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management (UEM) software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite™, IGEL OS™-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com. To download the IGEL UMS or the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), request a 12-minute demonstration of the IGEL OS or request evaluation hardware visit https://www.igel.com/demoit/

 

