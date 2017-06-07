IGEL Named MedTech Breakthrough Award Winner

IGEL’s Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Deployment at UNC Health Care Recognized as “Best Hospital Technology Implementation”

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Hospital Technology Implementation” award in recognition of the company’s successful deployment at UNC Health Care.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 10 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the medical and health industry, including media, analysts, journalists and technology executives.

The winning IGEL solution at UNC Health Care included IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and the IGEL Universal Desktop™ UD3 thin client, which were selected by the healthcare organization for its recent Citrix VDI deployment following a “bake-off” between several leading thin client solutions.

“Today’s increasingly mobile workforce has made it imperative that IT organizations provide their end users with anytime and anywhere access to their desktops and applications from any device,” said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. “For organizations like UNC Health Care, IGEL provides simple, smart and secure endpoint management solutions that make life easier for the IT department, while at the same time optimizing the end-user computing experience.”

Since initiating the deployment of the IGEL UDC and UMS software, UNC Health Care has experienced a number of key advantages including:

Cost savings: Leveraging the IGEL UDC to repurpose aging desktop hardware from other manufacturers has effectively delayed expensive capital outlays.

Leveraging the IGEL UDC to repurpose aging desktop hardware from other manufacturers has effectively delayed expensive capital outlays. Time savings : Simple and fast re-imaging of IGEL-powered endpoints has reduced the IT workload from 25-30 minutes per machine, down to less than 10 minutes per machine.

: Simple and fast re-imaging of IGEL-powered endpoints has reduced the IT workload from 25-30 minutes per machine, down to less than 10 minutes per machine. Ease of management : IGEL’s templates and simple drag-and-drop configuration of required peripherals for any endpoint saves additional IT workload by enabling UNC Health Care’s IT staff to manage multiple machines for all the different clinical user types.

: IGEL’s templates and simple drag-and-drop configuration of required peripherals for any endpoint saves additional IT workload by enabling UNC Health Care’s IT staff to manage multiple machines for all the different clinical user types. Improved productivity: Ease of integration between the IGEL UDC and IGEL UMS with Citrix XenDesktop and other solutions offered by Citrix Ecosystem partners, including Imprivata, has enabled secure access to the health care network’s Epic Systems’ Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system, improving the productivity of UNC Health Care’s clinical staff.

“We are thrilled to be working with IGEL look forward to adding more IGEL desktops as we scale our VDI deployment further,” said James Cole, Technical Architect, UNC Health Care. “They have been great to work with thus far, are always quick to respond to any questions or concerns, and their technical support has been exceptional.”

“We are pleased to be able to recognize companies like IGEL with a MedTech Breakthrough Award for their excellence in innovation,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “In winning this award, IGEL has demonstrated the successful implementation of its software-defined endpoint computing solutions at UNC Health Care, going beyond product and technology innovation alone to showcase a proven healthcare deployment. Congratulations to the entire IGEL team, as well as UNC Health Care team involved in this project.”

For more information on how UNC Healthcare is leveraging IGEL as part of its Citrix VDI deployment, click here. To experience the capabilities of the IGEL OS, download the IGEL UMS, request a 12-minute demonstration of the IGEL OS or request evaluation hardware visit https://www.igel.com/demoit.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/101270758605662221044

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management (UEM) software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite™, IGEL OS™-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Genomics, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.