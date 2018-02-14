Home Applications IGEL Marks Record Software Sales Growth for the Year Ended 2017

U.S. Revenue Grows 74% Driven by a 589% Increase in U.S. Software License Revenue

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced record results for the year ended 2017 with 74% revenue growth in the U.S., year-over-year. Growth was significantly driven by record software sales, which were up 589% in the U.S., specifically, including sales for IGEL’s Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC) and UD Pocket™ solutions.

“As organizations globally demand innovative solutions to solve their end user computing (EUC) challenges – from enhancing security and manageability to lowering device ownership costs – IGEL has risen with the right solution, at the right time,” said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. “Our IGEL OS™ combined with our powerful software suite for endpoint management, Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and desktop conversion, UDC, deliver new levels of endpoint security, control and cost efficiency for organizations looking to do more with their EUC budgets.”

As organizational needs for EUC have evolved, IGEL has pivoted from a traditionally hardware-focused provider of thin clients to an endpoint management software vendor with a robust suite of solutions that enhance device security, deliver unprecedented manageability and lower computing costs. The move is reflected in the company’s growing software footprint. During 2017, IGEL added 258,000 hardware units and 115,000 software seats, globally, resulting in a 16% growth in revenue for IGEL.

At the core of IGEL’s software solution set is the IGEL OS.  The Linux-based operating system raises the bar on ransomware and cyberattacks and allows organizations to use Windows-based applications without risk at the endpoint. Further, through the IGEL UMS organizations can control tens of thousands of endpoints through a single centralized management system. And, for organizations needing to lower their overall costs for endpoint computing, the IGEL UDC installs IGEL OS on nearly any x86 device, turning it into a universally deployable IGEL thin client, eliminating high hardware refresh costs.

As a 100% channel-led, partner-first company, IGEL is passing its software success along to its channel partners. Featuring a state-of-the-industry, partner-enabling program, IGEL empowers its partners to sell its hardware and software solutions with the tools and resources they need to grow their business quickly and profitably.

Michael Hogan, President, Hogan Consulting Group, the fastest growing and largest IGEL Platinum Partner in the United States, said, “IGEL has taken a revolutionary approach to endpoint management by giving customers greater control and management simplicity via powerfully innovative software solutions. This has driven rapid growth and new opportunities for both IGEL and partners like us. IGEL endpoint management solutions give us the simple, smart and secure solutions our customers demand to elevate their end user computing initiatives.”

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

