IGEL Jumps to #3 Position in U.S. Thin Client Market!

It’s time to take a victory lap. This week IDC has released a new Topline report, “Thin Clients as Attractive Solutions for Cost-Effective, Secure Endpoint Management,” based on the IDC Quarterly Enterprise Client Device Tracker 2017Q4. The report shows that IGEL has moved from 7th in U.S. thin client market share to 3rd Worldwide, IGEL claims the 4th spot in terms of thin client revenue.

The numbers tell the story. Keeping our eye on the prize, in the US, we not only moved up in the traditional thin client hardware market rankings with units shipped growth of more than 35%, but we also grew our overall business worldwide as a result of our laser focus on simple, smart and secure endpoint solutions.

IGEL’s impressive growth in thin client hardware market share is only one part of our great story. We have also marked a record year in software sales! Add in our software revenue, and it’s clear IGEL is the go-to solution for enterprises worldwide looking for thin client and endpoint management solutions that are cost-effective and secure.

Our software numbers speak for themselves:

In the US, a 589% increase in software license revenue

Worldwide, more than 115,000 software-only licenses shipped in 2017, with 55,000 in Q4 alone

