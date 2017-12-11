IGEL is getting down to Business with Skype and VMWare

Call us biased, but we really love the IGEL OS. When a new business need arises, we can satisfy that need better and faster than the laggards that surround us. Our latest threat to the competition is our new IGEL OS support for Skype for Business with VMware Horizon® Client 4.6. It gives our channel partners more flexibility in offering VDI communications, and it proves, once again, we’re ahead of the curve in giving business the technology they need to use valuable communication tools such as Skype for Business.

IGEL’s Skype-ready OS is in line with our vision to provide end users with the best possible high-definition, audio and video conferencing capabilities, regardless of which virtualization protocols they deploy.

Skype for Business support includes IGEL UD6 and IGEL UD9 Universal Desktop thin clients, the IGEL UD Pocket, and devices converted into IGEL OS-powered endpoints via the Universal Desktop Converter (UDC3), which meet the hardware requirements for optimal use.

