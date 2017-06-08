IGEL is Citrix Synerg-istic! A Record-Breaking Show Highlights IGEL Endpoint Management Like Never Before
Wow! What a show! Citrix Synergy this year was a personal best for IGEL with ‘sold out’ partner & IGEL presentations at our Innovation Theatre (standing-room only). Close to 600 attendees took the time to hear why our software-driven approach to delivering virtual desktops is the best path to providing users with a fully productive digital workspace.
Take a moment to check out this video with IGEL North America CEO Jed Ayres, and Technology Evangelist Jeff Kalberg, giving a snapshot of why, and how, IGEL’s endpoint management software solution can transform any x86 device, anywhere, into a virtual desktop with a custom user-based profile. From New York City to London, and back again, IGEL’s Universal Management Suite (UMS) automates the management of hundreds of thousands of devices, super-fast, and with minimal IT administration.
Plus, if you missed any of the keynotes during Synergy, you can view them now on the Citrix Synergy TV on Demand site.
Want to see more highlights from Synergy? Watch this:
via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!
Learn more:
