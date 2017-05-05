IGEL Grabs the Gold: IGEL UD Pocket Micro Thin Client Takes Top Stevie Awards Honors

A big shout out to IGEL’s technical wizards for the IGEL UD Pocket, which has won a Gold Stevie Award in the 2017 American Business Awards competition. The IGEL UD Pocket, a revolutionary micro client device, won in the Best New Product or Service-Hardware category in a competition in which there were 3,600 nominees in a diverse range of categories.

The IGEL UD Pocket won in a super intense competition this year in which 190 professionals had the tough job of selecting just one entry for the hardware new product’s top honors. So we are understandably proud that one of IGEL’s most recent innovations made it to the podium for the Gold.

IGEL’s ‘simple, smart, secure’ approach to the endpoint is capturing the attention and enthusiasm of enterprises who see products like the UD Pocket fulfilling a critical support need for today’s mobile workers. Indeed, the Stevie Award judges recognized the UD Pocket’s ability to improve the security of BYOD initiatives.

Here’s why we think the UD Pocket is winning enterprise votes:

It’s small in size but powerful in utility. Remote and mobile workers can plug the device into any x86 client machine and access cloud services, server-based computing applications and virtual desktops.

It provides cost savings by extending the functional life of existing hardware, by enabling a second OS to run on the endpoint. It enables the user to access their virtual desktop, and when they so desire, reboot to their principal OS and return to the local desktop.

It is a cost-effective, highly scalable solution for any size organization since it features a perpetual license assigned to each device with regular software updates.

It makes the endpoint secure by automatically integrating into the IGEL Universal Management Suite for secure, remote support.

It is a huge boost to productivity since it gives workers, supply chain partners or contractors a means of getting controlled access to an IT-managed network. In so doing, the UD Pocket enables collaboration, and security, all in a simple, out-of-the box device!

