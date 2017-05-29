IGEL: Fanatically Supporting Citrix VDI, DaaS and Hosted Desktops

Citrix Synergy 2017 and IGEL are in full throttle this week! It’s a great opportunity for our customers and channel partners to see the latest IGEL endpoint management innovations and how we’re helping to improve the security, efficiency and availability of today’s Citrix environments. Our ‘simple, smart and secure’ focus is helping the channel, and their customers, succeed in delivering Citrix VDI, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), and hosted desktop solutions.

Our customers couldn’t agree more. Kansas Development Finance Authority (KDFA), one of our most recent customers to use IGEL within its Citrix environment says:

“We chose IGEL after our previous endpoint solution provider was unable to offer timely product updates to support the latest features available from Citrix and developers of other software solutions used by our team,” said Jeff Kater, KDFA’s Director of Information Technology. “After testing a number of endpoint solutions, it was the IGEL UMS that sealed the deal for us. In selecting the IGEL Universal Desktop thin clients and UMS software, we are now able to immediately take advantage of the latest releases and enhancements from Citrix and other software providers due to IGEL’s timely product updates. They’ve put the power back in our hands in terms of how and when we want to roll-out our endpoint updates, and VDI has become fun again for both our IT staff and our end users.”

