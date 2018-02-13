IGEL Expands North American Operations, Opens Canadian Sales Office

IT channel veteran Ken Shipman oversees the expansion of IGEL’s presence in Canada; Michael Berman appointed the region’s first Sales Engineer and Compugen joins as first Canadian IGEL Platinum Partner

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced it is strengthening its investment in the North American IT channel with the opening of a sales office in Canada. Leading the effort to bolster IGEL’s Canadian presence is IT channel veteran Ken Shipman, who has been appointed country manager. To support IGEL’s Canadian sales organization, IGEL has hired Citrix alum, Michael Berman as its first Sales Engineer in the region.

“Canada is becoming an increasingly important market for us, and we are excited to announce a number of ‘firsts’ for IGEL in this region as we welcome Ken and Michael to our team,” said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. “Ken brings with him a proven track record built on decades of successfully establishing a Canadian presence for end-user computing and virtualization industry leaders. His experience, coupled with Michael’s extensive technical knowledge and expertise when it comes to Citrix virtualization solutions are important to expanding our reach within the Canadian IT channel.”

Ken Shipman’s background in the IT industry includes more than a decade spent as Canadian Country Sales Manager for Dell Wyse, formerly Wyse Technology. In this role, he was responsible for developing the company’s Canadian go-to-market strategy, managing Wyse’s Canadian sales team and directing its technical team in achieving established revenue goals for its portfolio of thin client and endpoint solutions. Similar to his current responsibilities at IGEL, Shipman also managed Wyse Technology’s Canadian reseller network and coordinated its distribution supply chain for Canada. During his career, Shipman has served as Director of Sales Canada for GigaSpaces Technologies, a hybrid cloud orchestration company and developer of grid-based in-memory computing, where he established the company’s first-ever Canadian office. Before joining GigaSpaces, Shipman was Canada Country Manager for RES Software (now part of Ivanti), where he established the IT service delivery, workspace automation and identity provisioning innovator’s Canadian presence.

“For customers looking for innovative ways to reduce hardware and administrative costs associated with their endpoints, IGEL provides smart, simple, secure and cost-effective solutions they won’t find anywhere else,” said Shipman. “I’m delighted to be joining the IGEL team and look forward to working with our Canadian resellers and IT solution provider partners to collectively grow market share in this region.”

Michael Berman joins IGEL from Citrix, where served as a lead sales engineer for nearly a decade, focused on Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer solutions. A seasoned Citrix administrator, Berman held similar roles with several Canadian public and private sector organizations, prior to his tenure with Citrix. He is also CCEE, CCIA, CCE-V and CCA-N certified.

Compugen Named First Canadian IGEL Platinum Partner

Alongside the expansion of IGEL’s operations in North America and the opening of its Canadian sales office, Compugen, one of Canada’s top IT solutions and service providers has been named the region’s first IGEL Platinum Partner.

Compugen works with mid- to large-sized organizations to help them maximize the business value of their investment in information technology. The solution provider’s award-winning service quality, unequalled depth and breadth of technical expertise and international footprint have made them the partner of choice for Canadian businesses and government organizations for more than 35 years. Compugen’s recent accolades include Cisco’s 2017 Partner of the Year for Canada, Gold and Silver Awards for Managed Services and Enterprise Service Delivery respectively at the 2017 CDN Channel Elite Awards, and recognition from Citrix as their Partner of the Year for 2016 during Citrix Summit 2017.

David Wasilka, Director, End-User Computing, Compugen Inc. said, “We have been an established IGEL partner for many years and are thrilled that IGEL is expanding and making a focused investment in Canada to support our customers. Furthermore, it is an honour to have our partnership level with IGEL elevated to Platinum. Their innovative, software-defined endpoint management solutions are a great fit for our customers. The ability to seamlessly integrate with the best of application virtualization and VDI solutions can significantly reduce the complexity of secure digital workspaces and really help transform the way people work. We are also excited to have the opportunity to work with Ken Shipman and Michael Berman, whom we have known for many years, in their new roles at IGEL. Their knowledge and expertise will prove invaluable as we expand our IGEL business in Canada.”

IGEL’s Canadian office is located in Toronto, Canada. IGEL’s distribution partner for the region is Ingram Micro Canada. “Businesses of all sizes are looking to simplify and secure the ongoing, remote management of endpoint devices, as well as the applications and PCs they are connected to,” said Bill Brandel, Vice President and Country Chief Executive, Ingram Micro Canada. “IGEL’s software-defined endpoint solutions are proven, and we are pleased to expand our successful working relationship with IGEL to include the Canadian marketplace.”

