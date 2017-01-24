Home Cloud Computing IGEL Expands Global Leadership Team – Hires Industry Veteran Simon Clephan!

0
Simon Clephan, a veteran sales and marketing executive experienced in the virtualization and VDI marketplace, joins as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances  

IGEL Technology, a world leader in the delivery of powerful endpoint management software, IGEL™ OS-powered thin clients, zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions, today announced that Simon Clephan, a veteran high-technology sales and marketing executive, has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances. In this newly-created role, Clephan is responsible for managing IGEL’s strategic alliances with OEMs and system integrators including AMD, Cisco, Citrix, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, and VMware. He is also tasked with driving company growth within the healthcare sector through the expansion of the relationships IGEL has with market-leading OEMs including Cerner, Epic, Imprivata and Nuance.

“Simon is well-respected throughout Silicon Valley and known as a highly-energetic and top-performing sales and marketing executive whose sharp intellect, technical acumen and can-do attitude open doors and close business deals,” said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. “Due to his experience in the virtualization and end-user computing space, Simon understands the opportunities and challenges we face, and we look forward to leveraging his experience and connections within the industry to further expand and strengthen the strategic alliances we have with our ecosystem partners.” 

Clephan comes to IGEL with more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing for the enterprise software industry including virtualization, VDI and end-user computing. Prior to joining IGEL, he was responsible for managing the Strategic Alliances program for AppSense, now part of LANDESK, with an emphasis on healthcare providers and partners. Before that, he also served as Vice President of Business Development for Aurema Inc., which was acquired by Citrix in 2006. Clephan holds a master’s degree in Engineering from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Follow Clephan on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/simonclephan and Twitter at https://twitter.com/sclephan.   

“The future of endpoint management is happening now, and it’s happening at IGEL,” said Clephan. “With IoT well on its way to becoming mainstream within the enterprise, IGEL is well-positioned to take this market by storm with its ability to simply and efficiently manage countless numbers of distributed devices. Furthermore, IGEL also has a very strong story to tell around simple and secure endpoint management within cloud and BYOD environments, and I’m looking forward to helping increase their visibility and bolster their alliances with the industry’s top OEMs and systems integrators.” 

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, IGEL™ Linux-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. With IGEL, IT teams can do more with less, lower their total cost of ownership and operation, and future-proof their organization. IGEL has 10 offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com/us.

