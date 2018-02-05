IGEL Distrupt EUC Bremen, A Short Recap

Last week in Bremen IGEL Disrupt EUC was the conference to visit. Together with a few hundred others I enjoyed the event and participated. I thought I give a short impression of the event and the vendors/solutions I saw there.

IGELI think it goes without explaining as everyone knows IGEL, they are one of the leading End Point management solution vendors. They offer;

Thin Clients

Zero Clients

UD Pocket (or should it be listed under Thin Client?)

Client operating system

Management console

At vEUCTechCon in 2017 we gave away an UD-Pocket device to all attendees, they got to play with this awesome little device. Who knows what cool device we will give away in 2018, mark your calendar for the 28th of June (mostly Dutch spoken event).

Disrupt or be disruptedJohn Chambers, CIO of Cisco, used the quote during an interview with CNBC. He used during an interview with CNBC in Vancouver at a conference. It is a very true quote as we have seen the disruption in the market in the last, well 2o odd years I would say at least. The mobile market is one of the best examples of disruption, we saw the rise of Nokia. When at some point they failed to find a disruptive answer for the market they were disrupted by others like Samsung and Apple.

