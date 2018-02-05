IGEL Disrupting End-User Computing – Lakeside Software

This year at EUC Disrupt, IGEL made it clear that it is pushing to disrupt the tech field for the VDI community. With IGEL shifting their focus to software, the company is holding a brand-new conference, IGEL Disrupt: End-User Computing Forum, with the theme of changing the way people view end-user computing. Disrupt is a three-part event series that gives people the opportunity to participate in workshop sessions to further the discussion about EUC, VDI, and security.

Disrupt Event Highlights

One of the popular activities was the Gartner Session featuring Nathan Hill (Research VP of Gartner) as the thought leader in endpoint computing strategies. He discussed that while PC delivery isn’t dead, it’s no longer adequate as a solution for a growing number of the workforce. Hill also talked about how deskbound workers have decreased by 14% in the past 3 years and the mix of workers will continue to grow.

Gartner presentation at #DisruptEUC pic.twitter.com/gIi1vQmAF7

— Rob Beekmans (@robbeekmans) January 18, 2018

The Talk Show with IGEL partners was also a heavily-attend event. It featured speakers including our very own Lakeside’s CEO, Mike Schumacher, as a visionary for workspace analytics. Mike discussed the value of having an inside-out point of view on the endpoint and how our integration with IGEL enhances that on any IGEL OS endpoint. If you missed his talk, you can view it here

