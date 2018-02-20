IGEL DISRUPT 2018 Recap Roundtable with EUC Rock Star Cast – Podcast Episode 300

Celebrating 300 Episodes! In episode 300, Douglas Brown is happy to be joined by Christian T. Drieling, Senior Systems Engineer at IGEL Technology, José Arvelo, Practice Manager of the Workplace & Managed Services at Accelera Solutions, Pete Downing, Director – Northeast Region at XenTegra, and Steve Greenberg, CTP Fellow, CEO and Founder of Thin Client Computing. Together they have a lively roundtable discussion recapping IGEL’s DISRUPT conference and the state of the EUC world today!

About Christian T. Drieling, Senior Systems Engineer

Christian is working as a Technology Evangelist & Senior Systems Engineer for IGEL Technology, a Worldwide leader in Thin Client Manufacturer. He has more than 10 Years of experience in Virtualization, Security and IoT and focuses on integrating Endpoint Management Solutions in big Projects worldwide.

Follow on Twitter http://twitter.com/cdr87

Follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/christiandrieling/

Read Christian’s Blog: https://apanthos.com

About José Arvelo, Practice Manager of the Workplace & Managed Services

José is currently Practice Manager of the Workplace & Managed Services practices at Accelera Solutions, focused on helping customers transform their workplace with virtualization, mobility, and cloud solutions. He is passionate about driving value for customers while increasing profit and revenue for the business. He’s responsible for managing high-performing pre-sales and delivery teams consisting of architects, consultants, and systems engineers. Prior to Accelera, he was Assistant Vice President of Information Technology for a financial institution valued at $1 billion in assets leading Cyber Security, Systems Engineering, and Support Services. Highly focused on providing innovative value-added solutions that drive revenue growth and promote customer success.

Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/josearvelo

Follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/josearvelo/

About Accelera Solutions

Accelera Solutions is a leading provider of cloud, mobility, and virtual computing solutions. We have over 16 years of experience with desktop, application, and server virtualization technologies. We leverage technologies from leading manufacturers to create best-of-breed solutions including fully customizable cloud services, BYOD, and enterprise mobility solutions, as well as desktop, application, and server virtualization. Leveraging technologies from Microsoft, Citrix, VMware, and others, Accelera has successfully deployed solutions for over 1,000 commercial clients, and more than 400 federal, state, and municipal government clients. Our solutions minimize risk, drive cost savings, improve security and maximize efficiency in both government and commercial organizations.

Accelera’s consultative support from the desktop to the data center offers a virtual computing infrastructure which simplifies IT systems into a centralized, easily-managed environment. Our engineering experts can lead you through a readiness assessment, analysis, and design, build and test, and into a production rollout, as well as provide ongoing managed services, staff augmentation, and training. We hope to earn your business by providing the same level of service that has earned us awards from across our ecosystem of cloud, mobility, and virtualization partners.

For more information about how Accelera can help your Cloud and Mobility needs, go to http://bit.ly/2t3CSVg

About Pete Downing, Director – Northeast Region

Joining XenTegra with over 15 years of software and IT experience from leading high technology organizations, Pete is the Director of the Northeast Region. Prior to XenTegra, Pete was Director of Product Management for RES ONE Workspace/Security and directly responsible for defining the product direction, ensuring a successful code rewrite, the roadmap and ultimately played a role in RES’s recent exit and acquisition by Ivanti. Prior to RES, Pete held various product management roles at Citrix, BMC Software, and Imprivata. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and an MBA from Babson College.

Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/techdudeinc

Follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/petedowning/

About XenTegra

XenTegra helps clients succeed with Virtual End User Computing Powered by Citrix Solutions. As a highly-focused Citrix Platinum Partner, we provide superior product sales/guidance, professional services, and education. In support of our mission, we continuously evaluate strategic supporting products. Our strategic solution partners consist of Citrix, Nutanix, AppSense (Ivanti), IGEL, ControlUP, and BitDefender.

Our focus on Citrix and our commitment to education in the community set us apart. You can check out a full list of our education events as well as our annual Citrix Synergy promotion at our XenTegra Events Registration page. Our goal when promoting these events is to enable organizations.

Learn more at https://www.xentegra.com/

About Steve Greenberg, CTP Fellow, CEO and Founder of Thin Client Computing

Steve Greenberg is the founder of Thin Client Computing, a leading virtualization consulting group based in Scottsdale, AZ. A pioneer and innovator in advanced Virtualization and Data Center designs, he has been active virtual computing since the 90s, and, is a popular industry conference speaker. Reference Clients include American Express, Cox Communications, and Mayo Clinic.

Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/stevegreenberg

Follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/greenbergsteve/

About Thin Client Computing

Since 1997, Thin Client Computing has been the leading provider of advanced Data Center Virtualization and Cloud solutions to SMB and Enterprise clients. Our solutions run critical 24×7 environments across many industries, including Utilities, Finance, Healthcare, Telecommunications, and Education. TCC specializes in lowering the overall cost of operation while improving UX, Productivity, Reliability and, Uptime. Reference customers include American Express, Mayo Clinic, PetsMart, Salt River Project and Cox Communications.

Learn more at http://thinclient.net/

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet/phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!

Download the MP3 version of this podcast episode.