DABCC Radio
Home Applications IGEL DISRUPT 2018 Recap Roundtable with EUC Rock Star Cast – Podcast Episode 300

IGEL DISRUPT 2018 Recap Roundtable with EUC Rock Star Cast – Podcast Episode 300

0
IGEL DISRUPT 2018 Recap Roundtable with EUC Rock Star Cast – Podcast Episode 300
0

Celebrating 300 Episodes! In episode 300, Douglas Brown is happy to be joined by Christian T. Drieling, Senior Systems Engineer at IGEL Technology, José Arvelo, Practice Manager of the Workplace & Managed Services at Accelera Solutions, Pete Downing, Director – Northeast Region at XenTegra, and Steve Greenberg, CTP Fellow, CEO and Founder of Thin Client Computing. Together they have a lively roundtable discussion recapping IGEL’s DISRUPT conference and the state of the EUC world today!

About Christian T. Drieling, Senior Systems Engineer

Christian is working as a Technology Evangelist & Senior Systems Engineer for IGEL Technology, a Worldwide leader in Thin Client Manufacturer. He has more than 10 Years of experience in Virtualization, Security and IoT and focuses on integrating Endpoint Management Solutions in big Projects worldwide.

Follow on Twitter http://twitter.com/cdr87
Follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/christiandrieling/
Read Christian’s Blog: https://apanthos.com

About José Arvelo, Practice Manager of the Workplace & Managed Services

José is currently Practice Manager of the Workplace & Managed Services practices at Accelera Solutions, focused on helping customers transform their workplace with virtualization, mobility, and cloud solutions. He is passionate about driving value for customers while increasing profit and revenue for the business. He’s responsible for managing high-performing pre-sales and delivery teams consisting of architects, consultants, and systems engineers. Prior to Accelera, he was Assistant Vice President of Information Technology for a financial institution valued at $1 billion in assets leading Cyber Security, Systems Engineering, and Support Services. Highly focused on providing innovative value-added solutions that drive revenue growth and promote customer success.

Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/josearvelo
Follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/josearvelo/

About Accelera Solutions
Accelera Solutions is a leading provider of cloud, mobility, and virtual computing solutions. We have over 16 years of experience with desktop, application, and server virtualization technologies. We leverage technologies from leading manufacturers to create best-of-breed solutions including fully customizable cloud services, BYOD, and enterprise mobility solutions, as well as desktop, application, and server virtualization. Leveraging technologies from Microsoft, Citrix, VMware, and others, Accelera has successfully deployed solutions for over 1,000 commercial clients, and more than 400 federal, state, and municipal government clients. Our solutions minimize risk, drive cost savings, improve security and maximize efficiency in both government and commercial organizations.

Accelera’s consultative support from the desktop to the data center offers a virtual computing infrastructure which simplifies IT systems into a centralized, easily-managed environment. Our engineering experts can lead you through a readiness assessment, analysis, and design, build and test, and into a production rollout, as well as provide ongoing managed services, staff augmentation, and training. We hope to earn your business by providing the same level of service that has earned us awards from across our ecosystem of cloud, mobility, and virtualization partners.

For more information about how Accelera can help your Cloud and Mobility needs, go to http://bit.ly/2t3CSVg

About Pete Downing, Director – Northeast Region

Joining XenTegra with over 15 years of software and IT experience from leading high technology organizations, Pete is the Director of the Northeast Region. Prior to XenTegra, Pete was Director of Product Management for RES ONE Workspace/Security and directly responsible for defining the product direction, ensuring a successful code rewrite, the roadmap and ultimately played a role in RES’s recent exit and acquisition by Ivanti. Prior to RES, Pete held various product management roles at Citrix, BMC Software, and Imprivata. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and an MBA from Babson College.

Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/techdudeinc
Follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/petedowning/

About XenTegra
XenTegra helps clients succeed with Virtual End User Computing Powered by Citrix Solutions. As a highly-focused Citrix Platinum Partner, we provide superior product sales/guidance, professional services, and education. In support of our mission, we continuously evaluate strategic supporting products. Our strategic solution partners consist of Citrix, Nutanix, AppSense (Ivanti), IGEL, ControlUP, and BitDefender.

Our focus on Citrix and our commitment to education in the community set us apart. You can check out a full list of our education events as well as our annual Citrix Synergy promotion at our XenTegra Events Registration page. Our goal when promoting these events is to enable organizations.

Learn more at https://www.xentegra.com/

About Steve Greenberg, CTP Fellow, CEO and Founder of Thin Client Computing

Steve Greenberg is the founder of Thin Client Computing, a leading virtualization consulting group based in Scottsdale, AZ. A pioneer and innovator in advanced Virtualization and Data Center designs, he has been active virtual computing since the 90s, and, is a popular industry conference speaker. Reference Clients include American Express, Cox Communications, and Mayo Clinic.

Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/stevegreenberg
Follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/greenbergsteve/

About Thin Client Computing
Since 1997, Thin Client Computing has been the leading provider of advanced Data Center Virtualization and Cloud solutions to SMB and Enterprise clients. Our solutions run critical 24×7 environments across many industries, including Utilities, Finance, Healthcare, Telecommunications, and Education. TCC specializes in lowering the overall cost of operation while improving UX, Productivity, Reliability and, Uptime. Reference customers include American Express, Mayo Clinic, PetsMart, Salt River Project and Cox Communications.

Learn more at http://thinclient.net/

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet/phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!

itunes-button

rssbutton

Download the MP3 version of this podcast episode. 

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Consumerization of IT
Data Center
Desktop
Inside IGEL Technology
Internet of Things (IoT)
Management
Mobile
Monitoring
Security
User Management
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘  A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot. Simply […]

    read more
    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1518937926_hqdefault.jpg

          Introducing the visual change workflow builder in the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus

          Take a look at the big picture of your change management processes with the enhanced change management module in the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus. Design your change management processes on a drag-and-drop canvas, and tie your workflows to custom change templates to control the entire life cycle of your change processes. To know more […]

          read more
          1518934330_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware says Blame the Technology, Not the Technician – Video

          1518854526_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: Windows 10 VDI with NVIDIA GRID vPC

          1518771435_maxresdefault.jpg

          vSAN Customer Panel – VMware VMworld 2017 Session Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video