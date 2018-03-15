IGEL Community Tech Webinar – Contextual Security, deviceTRUST and IGEL!

I’m happy to announce the first deep-dive IGEL Community Webinar! Our goal for this webinar and all IGEL Community webinars is to share with you what’s new, updated, and trending in the IGEL world, in a very relaxed and interactive fashion. Come ready to learn and participate in the conversation.

For our first webinar, I’m happy to have deviceTRUST with us to discuss contextual security, their deviceTRUST solution and how it fits within the IGEL platform.

Join to learn:

What is Contextual Security

deviceTRUST deep-dive

IGEL / deviceTRUST integration

Much more!

I hope you can attend. It will be fun, informative and way geeky!

When:

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 10:00 AM EST / 3:00 PM CET

Register Here!

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1875427477253878531