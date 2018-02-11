IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

“Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius

I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘ A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot.

Simply put, our goal is to take any complexity and guesswork out of getting to know the IGEL Platform by providing you with the tools, knowledge, and understanding to quickly install, configure and master the IGEL software suite.

Download the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide’ NOW!

We start with the basics, the ability to download the IGEL Platform trial software and perform basic installation and configuration. We walk you, step-by-step, through what is required for you to get up and running in a proof-of-concept or lab scenario.

When finished, you will have a fully working IGEL End-Point Management Platform consisting of the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), IGEL Cloud Gateway (ICG) and at least one IGEL OS installed, connected and centrally managed!

All this, screen-shot by screen-shot. No guesswork! Easy as eating Pie!

Version 1 includes the following:

Download IGEL Software

How to Install the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS)

How to Open Firewall Ports Required by UMS

How to Create an AWS Instance for IGEL Cloud Gateway (ICG)

How to Open Firewall Ports Required by ICG

How to Create Required DNS Records

How to Create and install an SSL Certificate for ICG

How to Install the IGEL ICG Software

How to License the IGEL ICG

How to Install IGEL OS Universal Desktop Converter (UDC)

How to Add IGEL Devices to the UMS

How to License the IGEL OS UDC

How to Create Basic Folder Structure

How to Create Basic UMS Profiles

How to Configure Custom Desktop Wallpaper

Over time the IGEL Community will release new versions. We will not only improve and update existing sections but also add additional topics and configurations, all step-by-step, screenshot-by-screenshot. With steps so simple your Mom could do it but packed with a slew of links for you to learn more and dive deeper!

I would be remiss not to mention the incredible contributions of the #IGELCommunity. Together we are better!

Stay up to date with what’s new with this project, and what’s technically new at IGEL, please join the IGEL Community and our very active Slack group.

Yes, for some life might be complicated, but now the process of getting the IGEL Platform up and running is fun and easy! You will love it, trust me!

Thanks for downloading!

Doug