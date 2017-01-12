IGEL Appoints Douglas Brown as Global Technology Evangelist

The internationally-recognized virtualization and cloud expert is tasked with building awareness for IGEL a global innovator in endpoint management and expanding its visibility among key industry influencers

IGEL Technology, a world leader in the delivery of powerful endpoint management software, IGEL™ OS-powered thin clients, zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions, today announced that Douglas Brown, an internationally-recognized expert in virtualization and cloud technologies, has joined the company as Global Technology Evangelist. In this role, he will be responsible for helping to elevate awareness for the IGEL brand by expanding its visibility among key influencers within the global end-user computing community.

“Douglas is well-known throughout the technology industry as one of the pre-eminent thought leaders in the virtualization space,” said Heiko Gloge, Founder and Managing Director, IGEL Technology. “We are excited to welcome him on board as an evangelist for the IGEL brand both in North America and around the globe, and we are confident that his knowledge, expertise, and connections will prove to be exceptionally valuable in our efforts to build awareness for IGEL as a leading innovator in the endpoint management space.”

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud and server-based computing to IGEL, Douglas Brown is the CTO, President & Founder of DABCC, Inc., the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization. Prior to founding DABCC, Brown served as a Senior Systems Engineer with Citrix Systems, Inc. where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology-in-a-Box,” which has garnered more than a million downloads. During his tenure at Citrix, he was named “Systems Engineer of the Year” in 2002, and as Founder of DABCC has earned many accolades for his contributions to the IT community including Microsoft’s “Most Valuable Professional” award from 2005 to 2016, as well as Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards. Brown is often a presenter at industry events including Citrix Synergy and VMworld and has been writing about end-user computing technologies for more than a decade. Follow Brown on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc and Twitter at https://twitter.com/dabcc.

“IGEL has a powerful story to share in terms of how its innovative endpoint management software will drive the future of cloud, mobility, and IoT within the enterprise, and I’m looking forward to helping them drive greater visibility for their industry-leading solutions among channel partners and end-user customers alike,” said Brown.

Brown will join IGEL’s Jeff Feige, Vice President of Sales Engineering and Jed Ayres to share expert insights on “How to make money managing and securing the endpoint” during a 2017 Citrix Summit break-out session taking place today at the Anaheim Marriott, Platinum Ballroom Salon 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The session will also feature Richard Parnell, Senior Manager, Integrated Technical Marketing for Citrix, who in less than 15 minutes will share an overview of the relationship between IGEL and Citrix that spans more than 15 years. During the session, attendees will learn from Parnell how IGEL’s endpoint management solutions were used in more than 1,200 customer briefings to drive sales in 2016. Additionally, he will discuss how Citrix is currently leveraging IGEL to power eight Citrix Executive Briefing Centers (EBCs) across the globe, eight Citrix Experience Centers in the Asia Pacific region, 12 SE lab environments, five test lab environments, one SE remote EBC, and in demonstration environments at Citrix Summit and Citrix Synergy events held annually.

Citrix Summit attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Brown and other executives from IGEL and its partner AppSense during a Happy Hour event taking place tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mix Lounge located at the Hilton Anaheim. In the coming months, Brown will also be participating in speaking engagements at tradeshows worldwide, and sharing his insights on IGEL and the state of the industry through webinars and invitation-only events.