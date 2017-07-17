IGEL and Plan B Deliver it All for Fulton Financial
Wouldn’t it be great if everyone tried an IGEL thin client as an alternative to a Windows PC? That’s what Fulton Financial Corporation did, and guess what? They discovered that the IGEL Universal Desktop (UD6) delivers a Windows PC experience without the inconvenience, cost and management headaches of an actual Windows PC.
IGEL’s deployment of more than 2,300 UD6 thin clients for Fulton Financial’s Lancaster, PA headquarters and branch offices is one of our latest victories in which IGEL won a ‘bake-off’ against the competition. Our Platinum Partner, Plan B Technologies, facilitated the testing to validate how IGEL could support Fulton Financial’s desire to upgrade its endpoints to deliver Citrix VDI throughout its locations.
Begun last year, the deployment is a stellar success. In the coming months we will be adding more thin clients to serve all of Fulton’s more than 3,500 end users.
Read the entire article here, IGEL and Plan B Deliver it All for Fulton Financial
via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!
Learn more:
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide