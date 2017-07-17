Wouldn’t it be great if everyone tried an IGEL thin client as an alternative to a Windows PC? That’s what Fulton Financial Corporation did, and guess what? They discovered that the IGEL Universal Desktop (UD6) delivers a Windows PC experience without the inconvenience, cost and management headaches of an actual Windows PC.

IGEL’s deployment of more than 2,300 UD6 thin clients for Fulton Financial’s Lancaster, PA headquarters and branch offices is one of our latest victories in which IGEL won a ‘bake-off’ against the competition. Our Platinum Partner, Plan B Technologies, facilitated the testing to validate how IGEL could support Fulton Financial’s desire to upgrade its endpoints to deliver Citrix VDI throughout its locations.

Begun last year, the deployment is a stellar success. In the coming months we will be adding more thin clients to serve all of Fulton’s more than 3,500 end users.

Read the entire article here, IGEL and Plan B Deliver it All for Fulton Financial

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

