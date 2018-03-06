Home Applications IGEL and Lakeside Software Take Workspace Analytics to the Next Level at HIMSS 2018

IGEL and Lakeside Software Take Workspace Analytics to the Next Level at HIMSS 2018

Mutual channel partners like Coretek Services benefit from the ability to monitor digital performance within their clients’ EUC environments, optimize endpoints and drive end-user productivity  

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that it will be demonstrating the capabilities of the IGEL Thin Client assessment tool, powered by Lakeside Software SysTrack® Workspace Analytics, in Citrix Ready Pavilion, Booth #12332 and Coretek Services Booth, #8334, this week at HIMSS 2018 in Las Vegas.

Designed to augment visibility into IGEL OSTM-powered endpoints, SysTrack leverages a virtual channel to provide IT organizations with a robust set of workspace analytics that gathers endpoint metrics such as CPU performance, system memory, disk usage, peripheral devices, network connectivity and latency directly from the enterprise’s IGEL-powered endpoints. Next, SysTrack directly ties the collected data to the endpoint’s active Citrix VDI sessions and presents IT organizations with telemetry they can then use to monitor, analyze and optimize their IGEL and end-user computing (EUC) environments.

“Up until now, IT organizations have had limited visibility into how performance issues at the endpoint are impacting end-user productivity. More importantly they have been missing the ability to link client-side end-user facing data regarding Citrix VDI sessions with the usage of guest resources within their infrastructure environments,” said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. “By teaming with Lakeside and leveraging SysTrack Workspace Analytics at the endpoint, we are effectively positioning the end-user at the center of IT, which is resulting in both a more optimized EUC environment and better performing endpoints.”

Among IGEL’s family of Citrix Ready® endpoint solutions that can now be monitored using SysTrack are the IGEL OS-powered Universal Desktop™ (UD) series multi-protocol thin clients, the IZ Series™ zero clients optimized for VDI environments, and the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC) which converts any x86-based endpoint, regardless of manufacturer or form factor, into an IGEL OS-powered desktop, all of which are managed through the industry-leading IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS) software.

“We are pleased to be teaming with IGEL to improve end-user experience for IGEL’s powerful, software-driven endpoint management solutions,” said Dan Salinas, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Lakeside Software. “Together, we are eliminating the guesswork when it comes to optimizing VDI rollouts and endpoint performance. By providing IT organizations with endpoint visibility into their EUC infrastructure, we are enabling them to benefit from a quantifiable experience that they can quantify and improve over time.”

Farmington Hills, Mich.-headquartered Coretek Services is positioning the combined IGEL and Lakeside solution to monitor user experience and application performance within their clients’ EUC environments, “As a strategic and trusted partner of  IGEL and Lakeside Software, Coretek is excited in the ability to provide our clients with a much clearer view of how their IGEL and Citrix VDI infrastructure is performing, along with actionable insights that enable them to improve the productivity of their users,” said Brian Barnes, Director of Solutions Architecture, Coretek Services. “Through this new integration, we are able to increase the effectiveness of our customers’ existing investments and deepen our client relationships while demonstrating increased value, which in turn is helping us to grow and expand our business.”

IGEL’s Simon Clephan will be presenting on “IGEL’s Secure Endpoint Strategies,” inside the Coretek Services HIMSS Booth #8334, on Thursday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m. (PT).

To experience the capabilities of the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), download here, or request free evaluation hardware.

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in Workspace Analytics. Through our flagship solution, SysTrack, we help IT place end users at the center of their initiatives providing them with tools to monitor, analyze and optimize end-user experience. How? SysTrack gathers performance and end-user data directly from the place end users consume IT: the endpoint. The result is an IT team with the endpoint visibility it needs to optimize environments for end-user experience and make way for business productivity.  Today, you can use our technology to power four areas: Digital Experience Monitoring, IT Asset Optimization, Event Correlation and Analysis and Desktop Transformation.

About Coretek Services

Coretek Services is an industry-leading Systems Integration and IT Consulting firm that delivers high value and innovative solutions. Coretek works with clients to custom-design an IT architecture based on each clients’ unique requirements. The solution encompasses server and desktop virtualization, optimization of a virtual desktop environment, cloud desktop, mobile device management, and infrastructure consulting and project management. Our goal is to help our clients achieve Project Success. No Exceptions! For more information, visit www.coretekservices.com.

Douglas Brown
Douglas Brown, DABCC Founder and President, CTP, Microsoft MVP, and VMware vExpert, has more than 17 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing. Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix as a Senior Systems Engineer where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, "Methodology in a Box," which has more than a million users. Doug is a notable industry speaker and has also been an accomplished author for the past 17 years.

