“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas”… especially if you are in healthcare IT and you want to give your clinician’s super-fast, secure “tap ‘n’ go” connectivity!

IGEL and Imprivata have combined to offer you full support for Imprivata’s ProveID Embedded (PIE) for Single Sign On solutions with IGEL OS 10 – the full 64 bit implementation that runs on pretty much any x86 device. (Check out IGEL’s UD Converter and UD Pocket for a highly secure and manageable solution when you get a chance.)

So, if you’re looking for high performance, your wait is over, check out the press release here.

And to top it all off, one of our valued implementation Platinum Partners, Spadafy, was kind enough to record a short video (9m 30s) on how to configure the IGEL software for this implementation. If you’re interested in supercharging your SSO solution, then check out this video.

P.S. If you want more, don’t forget to check out our event series called DISRUPT EUC that we’ll be hosting in Bremen, Germany; Austin, TX; and Melbourne, Australia in the first quarter of 2018: www.disrupteuc.com

Read the entire article here, IGEL and Imprivata Deliver “Tap ‘n’ Go” Connectivity for Healthcare

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology.

