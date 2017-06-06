If you’re going to compare hyperconverged solutions, make sure it’s apples to apples

Last fall, we launched a light-hearted social media conversation called #HPEDare2Compare. The goal was to highlight some of our proven hyperconverged performance data and encourage competitors to do the same. After all, we want to make sure our customers – and prospects – are getting the most up-to-date, relevant information that will help them run their businesses and simplify their IT platforms.

Until we started #HPEDare2Compare, it was difficult to track down any data from other vendors that backed up some of the pretty outrageous performance claims they were making. This lack of good, comparative data was a big reason for starting this project. We wanted to take their performance numbers and compare them side by side with competitors. With better data, hyperconverged customers have more information, and can therefore make more informed decisions.

We have been thrilled to see competitors getting involved in the conversation and sharing their stats via #HPEDare2Compare. Customers want to know what they’re getting from their hyperconverged (HCI) solutions – and they want it described to them in a clear, concise way that they can understand.

