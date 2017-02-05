If the Answer is NVMe, then what were and are the questions?
If NVMe is the answer, then what were and are the various questions that should be asked?
Some of the common questions include what is the difference between NVM and NVMe?
Is NVMe only for servers, does NVMe require fabrics and what benefit is NVMe beyond more IOPs.
Lets take a look at some of these common NVMe conversations and other questions.
Main Features and Benefits of NVMeSome of the main feature and benefits of NVMe among others include:
- Lower latency due to improve drivers and increased queues (and queue sizes)
- Lower CPU used to handle larger number of I/Os (more CPU available for useful work)
- Higher I/O activity rates (IOPS) to boost productivity unlock value of fast flash and NVM
- Bandwidth improvements leveraging various fast PCIe interface and available lanes
- Dual-pathing of devices like what is available with dual-path SAS devices
- Unlock the value of more cores per processor socket and software threads (productivity)
- Various packaging options, deployment scenarios and configuration options
- Appears as a standard storage device on most operating systems
- Plug-play with in-box drivers on many popular operating systems and hypervisors
NVM and Media memory matters
Read the entire article here, If the Answer is NVMe, then what were and are the questions?
via Greg Schulz.
