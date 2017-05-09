If Technology is an Enabler, Shouldn’t it be Easy to Embrace?

Medical visionaries and public health experts around the world are documenting the growing use of digital technologies and their ability to empower the patient, enable the doctor, and keep the well from getting sick.

More and more of these leaders understand technology is a tool that has the potential to improve our lives. And, I’m sure they would agree that in the throes of our transformation to a digital world we should also consider how easy it is for everyone to embrace the technology.

At Dell EMC Services, we take the rapid adoption and optimization of these digital technologies very seriously – in fact, this is the very essence of our mission. Allow me to share a few examples of our newest services offerings and capabilities…

Monetizing Internet of Things (IoT)

IoT could ultimately drive a multi-trillion dollar impact on the global economy, according to Internet of Things Institute, but how will we take advantage of all that data? Your company doesn’t need a big data strategy; they need a business strategy that includes big data, analytics and the enabler: IoT. In addition to being one of the few tier-one IoT appliance providers in the market, Dell EMC is making IoT adoption easier with a new service and coming workshop.

