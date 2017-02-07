Identity Management Improvements in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3: Part 1
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.3 has been out for a bit, but have you looked at what we’ve added in the Identity Management area for this release? I’m excited to say, we’ve added quite a bit!
In the past I have been talking about individual features in Identity Management (IdM) and System Security Services Daemon (SSSD) but this is really not how we prioritize our efforts nowadays. We look at customer requests, community efforts, and market trends and then define themes for the release. So what were these themes for RHEL 7.3?
Performance
As our identity management solution matures customers start to deploy it in more sophisticated environments with more than fifty thousands systems or users, complex deeply nested group structure, advanced access control and sudo rules. In such environments, IdM and SSSD were not always meeting performance and scalability expectations. We wanted to correct that. Several efforts in different areas have been launched to make the solution work better for such complex deployments. In our test environment on a reference VM with 4GB of RAM and 8 cores we managed to improve:
- User and group operations with complex group structure – about 3 times faster
- Kerberos authentication – about 100 times faster
- Bulk user provisioning – about 20 times faster (relies on disabling memberOf plugin and rebuilding group membership after the bulk operation)
Read the entire article here, Identity Management Improvements in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3: Part 1
via the fine folks at Red Hat.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper