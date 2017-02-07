Identity Management Improvements in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3: Part 1

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.3 has been out for a bit, but have you looked at what we’ve added in the Identity Management area for this release? I’m excited to say, we’ve added quite a bit!

In the past I have been talking about individual features in Identity Management (IdM) and System Security Services Daemon (SSSD) but this is really not how we prioritize our efforts nowadays. We look at customer requests, community efforts, and market trends and then define themes for the release. So what were these themes for RHEL 7.3?

Performance

As our identity management solution matures customers start to deploy it in more sophisticated environments with more than fifty thousands systems or users, complex deeply nested group structure, advanced access control and sudo rules. In such environments, IdM and SSSD were not always meeting performance and scalability expectations. We wanted to correct that. Several efforts in different areas have been launched to make the solution work better for such complex deployments. In our test environment on a reference VM with 4GB of RAM and 8 cores we managed to improve:

User and group operations with complex group structure – about 3 times faster

Kerberos authentication – about 100 times faster

Bulk user provisioning – about 20 times faster (relies on disabling memberOf plugin and rebuilding group membership after the bulk operation)

