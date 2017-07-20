IBM Cloud and Veeam live in the studio at VeeamON 2017 Video

Veeam’s Jason Werner and IBM’s Shantu Roy and Zeb Ahmed were live at VeeamON 2017, discussing how IBM integrates Veeam for workload protection of IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions and IBM Bluemix infrastructure.

Learn more: https://www.veeam.com/wp-ibm-bluemix-configuration-guide.html and https://www.veeam.com/wp-ibm-bluemix-availability-solution-brief.html.

