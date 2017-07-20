IBM Cloud and Veeam live in the studio at VeeamON 2017 Video
Veeam’s Jason Werner and IBM’s Shantu Roy and Zeb Ahmed were live at VeeamON 2017, discussing how IBM integrates Veeam for workload protection of IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions and IBM Bluemix infrastructure.
Learn more: https://www.veeam.com/wp-ibm-bluemix-configuration-guide.html and https://www.veeam.com/wp-ibm-bluemix-availability-solution-brief.html.
This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]
Share this:
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper