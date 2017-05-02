Home Applications I got your OneDrive for Business Sync right here!

Microsoft MVP, Freek Berson, took to the blogsphere to discuss OneDrive for Business Sync and cache inside RDS & VDI environments. Through his aptly titled article, “Dude, where’s my OneDrive for Business Sync in RDS? FSLogix to the rescue!” Freek discusses the available options of what’s currently supported to achieve enterprise level functionality.

A brief precursor

Freek outlines the challenges and goes on to state that for “…many years, users have been provided access to a Home Drive, a space where they can store personal data and files. Typically, this was a drive mapping (most of the time mapped as the H: drive) pointing to a share on a file server. With Office 365, users have access to OneDrive for Business. The same space where they can store personal data and files, this time however hosted in the Cloud and accessible on any device at any time. A great solution offering a lot of flexibility to the end user.”

Read the entire article here, I got your OneDrive for Business Sync right here!

via the fine folks at FSLogix

FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

