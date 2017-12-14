Home News “I Am AI” docuseries spotlights innovators’ groundbreaking achievements

Medical devices that monitor and respond to changes in our health. Robotic assistants that know what we want before we do. Kitchens that help us with our shopping and plan our meals.

Every day, we hear about how artificial intelligence is going to change the world. Amid all this focus on the future, it’s easy to ignore an unavoidable truth: AI is already changing the world in significant ways.

From predicting weather and detecting cancer to taking our first steps toward autonomous transportation, AI is powering applications that are having an impact today.

To spotlight the many inspiring stories of AI’s influence, NVIDIA is launching “I Am AI,” an all-new, original docuseries. The video vignettes are a window into the work of innovators achieving groundbreaking accomplishments with AI technologies. By celebrating those achievements, we hope to provide inspiration for others who are developing AI applications.

The first “I am AI” episode introduces AIVA, a French AI startup that’s developed an algorithm that composes original music of various styles. Future episodes will air every two weeks on the NVIDIA YouTube channel and NVIDIA website.

Subsequent episodes will feature PACCAR, which is developing autonomous commercial vehicles; Sigma Technologies, which is leveraging deep learning and AI to identify lung cancer nodules earlier; and Roborace, the world’s first motorsport championship for driverless cars. (Click here to receive alerts each time a new episode is posted.)

Via NVIDIA.

News
NVIDIA
NVIDIA

Since 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has pioneered the art and science of visual computing. The company’s technologies are transforming a world of displays into a world of interactive discovery — for everyone from gamers to scientists, and consumers to enterprise customers.

