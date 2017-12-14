“I Am AI” docuseries spotlights innovators’ groundbreaking achievements.

Medical devices that monitor and respond to changes in our health. Robotic assistants that know what we want before we do. Kitchens that help us with our shopping and plan our meals.

Every day, we hear about how artificial intelligence is going to change the world. Amid all this focus on the future, it’s easy to ignore an unavoidable truth: AI is already changing the world in significant ways.

From predicting weather and detecting cancer to taking our first steps toward autonomous transportation, AI is powering applications that are having an impact today.

To spotlight the many inspiring stories of AI’s influence, NVIDIA is launching “I Am AI,” an all-new, original docuseries. The video vignettes are a window into the work of innovators achieving groundbreaking accomplishments with AI technologies. By celebrating those achievements, we hope to provide inspiration for others who are developing AI applications.

The first “I am AI” episode introduces AIVA, a French AI startup that’s developed an algorithm that composes original music of various styles. Future episodes will air every two weeks on the NVIDIA YouTube channel and NVIDIA website.

Subsequent episodes will feature PACCAR, which is developing autonomous commercial vehicles; Sigma Technologies, which is leveraging deep learning and AI to identify lung cancer nodules earlier; and Roborace, the world’s first motorsport championship for driverless cars. (Click here to receive alerts each time a new episode is posted.)

