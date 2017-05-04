Home HyTrust KeyControl (KMS) for vSphere and vSAN

While working on a new Cohesity project idea which required the test of encryption capabilities from a primary storage solution, I was faced with the challenge of needing to have access to a key management service (KMS) solution. KMS solutions aren’t always found just laying around the data center, and I needed something fast and straightforward. Immediately reached out to a couple of friends over at HyTrust for some assistance since I had worked with them in the past while I was VMware. In typical HyTrust fashion, the were helpful and immediately responded with what I needed, giving me access to one of their encryption and key management service solution called HyTrust KeyControl.

I’m not entirely new to HyTrust and their security solutions, back in March of 2015 I published an article and a demonstration of how to use HyTrust DataControl with vSAN. That was a solution I developed before vSAN supported encryption at rest – “VMWARE VIRTUAL SAN 6.0: DATA ENCRYPTION WITH HYTRUST DATACONTROL”

I was a supporter of HyTrust DataControl then, and I’m now a supporter of HyTrust KeyControl especially after the incredible news the folks from HyTrust have just shared with me. HyTrust has made their KeyControl product available as a free of charge trial for just about every vSphere and vSAN customer. This is extremely useful for vSphere Admins and IT Professionals looking to evaluate the new encryption capabilities offered by VMware with vSphere VM Encryption for VMFS and NFS storage abstractions and vSAN.

Read the entire article here, HyTrust KeyControl (KMS) for vSphere and vSAN

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.

PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera This is a personal blog focused on capturing and sharing the breakthroughs and solutions within the virtualization industry, in particular the advancements that are being made in the field of Cloud Computing. I’ll blog about topics such as security issues, implementations, and new technologies using videos and how-to demos.

