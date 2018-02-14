Hyperconvergence plays a pivotal role at Red Bull Racing

You don’t have to be a Formula One fanatic to understand that successful racing is all about performance, precision, agility, and … (wait for it) … data. Neil Bailey, head of IT infrastructure at Red Bull Racing, knows that as well as anyone.

Based in Buckinghamshire, England, Red Bull Racing designs, manufactures, and races high-performance F1 vehicles. As of its 2017 season, the team has notched 55 wins and four double world championships, in part by adapting to design changes and new regulations with agility – including a more agile IT infrastructure.

Race team relies on IT for success

A race car may be a finely-tuned machine driven by a gifted athlete, but it is also part of a technology platform that generates around 400 GB of data over the course of a race weekend. With proprietary, F1-specific applications generating this much data, Red Bull Racing needed a solution for its growing storage needs. A mix of traditional virtualized servers plus virtual desktop infrastructure resulted in roughly 500 VMs spread across disparate hardware, creating a disjointed and heterogeneous environment.

