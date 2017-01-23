Hyperconverge Your IT Staff

At large IT organizations, traditional infrastructure departments tend to look more or less the same. They’re broken into segments of specialties such as network, storage, servers, virtualization, and service automation.

As infrastructure teams are built up, companies tend to hire experts that can tackle one specific segment of the department. For instance, in the network realm, companies often hire Cisco-certified experts. Over in storage, companies might look for a VMAX expert.

Hiring specialists certainly makes sense in a traditional infrastructure environment, but the practice inevitably entails issues. For starters, creating siloed teams and skills results in inefficiencies. The costs for specialists can also be quite prohibitive. Beyond that, it can be tricky to find the right specialists that you need for each specific silo. Finally, performance suffers as handoffs have to occur between teams.

To streamline IT infrastructure management and free technicians to focus on more pressing matters—namely the applications and services that power their organizations—Nutanix built the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform. Quite simply, the platform hyperconverges IT staff, enabling a small number of generalists to handle the responsibilities that were previously handled by the former IT functional silos.

