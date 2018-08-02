Hyper-V Nested Virtualization Explained

Windows Server 2016 is the newest addition to the popular Windows Server family of operating systems. The 2016 version introduces several useful new features, including features specifically designed for the Hyper-V virtualization platform. The application area for the latest version of Hyper-V has been expanded due to these improvements. Nested virtualization is a new feature that is included in Hyper-V 2016, which was released with Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10; it is therefore available on workstations as well as servers. This blog post explains what nested virtualization is, as well as the use cases, requirements, and limitations of this new feature.

What Is Nested Virtualization?

Nested virtualization is a feature that allows the creation of Hyper-V virtual machines within another Hyper-V virtual machine (VM) running on a Hyper-V host. The VMs that are running inside VMs are called nested VMs.

