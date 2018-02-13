Home Data Center Hyper-V Backup Guide for VMware Administrators

Hyper-V Backup Guide for VMware Administrators

Hyper-V Backup Guide for VMware Administrators
With Microsoft Hyper-V gaining more market share and coming of age, VMware administrators are finding themselves having to administer Hyper-V alongside vSphere in their environments. There are certainly similarities in administering the various hypervisors, including VMware and Hyper-V, but there are also subtle (if not more major) differences as well. Often, out of habit, we apply what we know to things that we do not know, or that are new to us. While certain methodologies or best practices extend past the boundaries of VMware vSphere and apply to Hyper-V as well, there are differences in the administration and management of Hyper-V that VMware administrators will want to make note of and understand. These differences also can affect backup processes in the administration of Hyper-V vs. VMware.

Let’s take a look at some of the key differences between Hyper-V and VMware, and how these can affect your backup methodologies.

VMware vCenter Server vs. System Center Virtual Machine Manager (SCVMM)

VMware administrators are familiar with the well-known VMware vCenter Server – a centralized management and administration tool for creating, configuring, and interacting with all aspects of the vSphere environment. From vCenter, administrators can configure and control ESXi hosts, datacenters, clusters, traditional storage, software-defined storage, traditional networking, software-defined networking, and all other aspects of the vSphere architecture. In fact, vCenter Server is a necessary component to unlock most of the enterprise-level features and functionality of VMware vSphere.

via the fine folks at NAKIVO.

NAKIVO
NAKIVO

