Hydradyne Solves BYOD Challenges for Sales Team with WorkSpot VDI 2.0 + Scale Computing

Hydradyne: A fast-growing manufacturing firm

Hydradyne is a leader in North America’s motion control industry. The Texas-based company manufactures, distributes, and repairs hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical products from 33 locations spread across the Southeast. During the past several years Hydradyne has doubled in size, from 16 to 33 locations across the Southeast. Before finding Scale Computing and Workspot, it faced significant BYOD challenges and performance issues due to aging IT infrastructure.

Sales and IT teams both needed a solution for BYODEvery day from hotels and customer sites, Hydradyne’s 150-person sales team logs into the corporate system via laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Once inside the system, their tasks include accessing customer information, checking order status, and entering new orders into the system. However, remote login is a lengthy process that involves logging into a VPN, then into the ARP solution infrastructure, and then into numerous ancillary sites. Performing this process numerous times per day costs everyone significant time and drags down productivity.

Read the entire article here, Hydradyne Solves BYOD Challenges for Sales Team with VDI 2.0 + Scale Computing

via the fine folks at WorkSpot