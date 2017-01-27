Home Consumerization of IT Hydradyne Solves BYOD Challenges for Sales Team with WorkSpot VDI 2.0 + Scale Computing

Hydradyne: A fast-growing manufacturing firm

Hydradyne is a leader in North America’s motion control industry. The Texas-based company manufactures, distributes, and repairs hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical products from 33 locations spread across the Southeast. During the past several years Hydradyne has doubled in size, from 16 to 33 locations across the Southeast. Before finding Scale Computing and Workspot, it faced significant BYOD challenges and performance issues due to aging IT infrastructure.

Sales and IT teams both needed a solution for BYODEvery day from hotels and customer sites, Hydradyne’s 150-person sales team logs into the corporate system via laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Once inside the system, their tasks include accessing customer information, checking order status, and entering new orders into the system. However, remote login is a lengthy process that involves logging into a VPN, then into the ARP solution infrastructure, and then into numerous ancillary sites. Performing this process numerous times per day costs everyone significant time and drags down productivity.

Read the entire article here, Hydradyne Solves BYOD Challenges for Sales Team with VDI 2.0 + Scale Computing

via the fine folks at WorkSpot

Workspot Workspot has reinvented VDI with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and groundbreaking Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. With the ability to deploy thousands of virtual desktops in hours — not weeks or months — Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. A frictionless experience across mobile, Mac and PC platforms delights users with its elegance and simplicity. Based in Cupertino, California, Workspot was awarded the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award Winner for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions.
