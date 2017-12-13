Hybrid Cloud Transformation and Integration for VMware vSphere VMware Cloud Foundation with Cohesity

This demonstration showcases Cohesity’s ability to facilitate the transformation of traditional vSphere and VCF infrastructures into Hybrid infrastructures consuming public cloud resources from AWS, and Azure while leveraging data protection, data retention, and data mobility capabilities while maintaining the management and consumption of the infrastructure on the VMware control plane (vCenter and vRealize Automation) Then a sneak preview at the performance and operations management from vRealize Operations

This video is via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.